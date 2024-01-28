megan's law
- CrimeWhat Is "Megan's Law"?: The Tragic Story Of Megan Kanka"Megan's Law" was introduced after the tragic murder of 7-year-old Megan Kanka in 1994.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Hit With Legal Threat By Megan's Law Victim's Father, Moniece Slaugher Takes A Victory LapMoniece had an opportunity to double down on her deleted take.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFamily Of Megan's Law Namesake Should Sue Megan Thee Stallion, Moniece Slaughter Argues In Tweet-And-DeleteMoniece believes that the diss is tantamount to "emotional damage" for Megan Kanka's family.By Ben Mock