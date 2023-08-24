Fat Joe Tells Story Of How Drake Begged To Be On The “All The Way Up” Remix

“All The Way Up” is one of the biggest rap hits out of the 2010s, and it came from legends of the 2000s. Moreover, it seems like a lot of people wanted their piece of the pie on the remix, including none other than Drake. Fat Joe recently revisited this while on the Rap Radar podcast, and explained why it didn’t end up panning out. It’s kind of wild to think of how much bigger this song could’ve been if the 6 God was on it around the time he was really starting to become the biggest. Still, everything happens for a reason, but it seems like this instance closed some doors for future collaborations.

“Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All The Way Up,'” Fat Joe remarked to the podcast co-hosts. “Three times. Middle of the night. ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and Jay-Z, I was like ‘It gotta be just me and Jay-Z.’

Read More: Drake Hits Fat Joe With Hilarious Gift From Stake

Fat Joe Explains Why Drake Wasn’t On “All The Way Up” Despite His Begging

“I said, because, anybody who really knows- you know I’ve been doing this for hip-hop my whole life,” Fat Joe continued. “I gave my life to hip-hop for real, for real. Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut, it ain’t gon’ be… you know. And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song. But… nah, man! Drake gotta forgive me. I’m like ‘Damn, man, please!’

“But, yeah, it’s true,” the New York legend concluded. “‘All The Way Up’ was that big that we had the best, the biggest… You know, 50 Cent was- everybody you can f***in’ name who’s a monster was hittin’ us up like ‘Yo, send the Pro Tools.'” For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Fat Joe, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Fat Joe Admits He “Might Be Jealous” Of Drake