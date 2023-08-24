Fat Joe Tells Story Of How Drake Begged To Be On The “All The Way Up” Remix

Drizzy apparently FaceTimed him three times in one night, which shows just how much he wanted to body that beat. Why didn’t it pan out?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Fat Joe Tells Story Of How Drake Begged To Be On The “All The Way Up” Remix

“All The Way Up” is one of the biggest rap hits out of the 2010s, and it came from legends of the 2000s. Moreover, it seems like a lot of people wanted their piece of the pie on the remix, including none other than Drake. Fat Joe recently revisited this while on the Rap Radar podcast, and explained why it didn’t end up panning out. It’s kind of wild to think of how much bigger this song could’ve been if the 6 God was on it around the time he was really starting to become the biggest. Still, everything happens for a reason, but it seems like this instance closed some doors for future collaborations.

“Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All The Way Up,'” Fat Joe remarked to the podcast co-hosts. “Three times. Middle of the night. ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and Jay-Z, I was like ‘It gotta be just me and Jay-Z.’

Read More: Drake Hits Fat Joe With Hilarious Gift From Stake

Fat Joe Explains Why Drake Wasn’t On “All The Way Up” Despite His Begging

“I said, because, anybody who really knows- you know I’ve been doing this for hip-hop my whole life,” Fat Joe continued. “I gave my life to hip-hop for real, for real. Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut, it ain’t gon’ be… you know. And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song. But… nah, man! Drake gotta forgive me. I’m like ‘Damn, man, please!’

“But, yeah, it’s true,” the New York legend concluded. “‘All The Way Up’ was that big that we had the best, the biggest… You know, 50 Cent was- everybody you can f***in’ name who’s a monster was hittin’ us up like ‘Yo, send the Pro Tools.'” For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Fat Joe, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Fat Joe Admits He “Might Be Jealous” Of Drake

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.