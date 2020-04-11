Buddy
- SongsBuddy Flexes His Gratitude On New Track "You 2 Thank"Buddy recently told fans that he has "3 new albums on ice." By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNipsey Hussle's 7 Underrated SongsWith one album and over a dozen mixtapes, Nip’s catalog is stacked with quality deep-cuts.By Demi Phillips
- NewsBuddy Adds Four New Songs For "Superghetto (Deluxe)"Tyga and Gwen Bunn appear on the deluxe edition of Buddy's "Superghetto." By Aron A.
- NewsBuddy Drops Off "Superghetto" Ft. T-Pain, Ari Lennox & MoreBuddy celebrates his stomping grounds on his new project, "Superghetto" ft. Tinashe, T-Pain, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsBuddy & Blxst Team Up For "Wait Too Long"Buddy drops off a new single featuring Blxst, off his upcoming album "Superghetto."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBuddy Drops Off "Shit Don't Feel Right"Buddy drops off a new song for "Godfather Of Harlem" By Aron A.
- NewsBuddy Isn't Playing Nice On "Glitch" With TinasheBuddy follows his run of momentum with a new single called "Glitch" with Tinashe.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBuddy Teams Up With Matt Ox For New Single "Ain't Sweet"Buddy and Matt Ox collaborate on the brand new single "Ain't Sweet," marking one of the most unexpected link-ups of the year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBuddy Recruits Lucky Daye To Croon On His New NSFW Single "Faces"Buddy and Lucky Daye teamed up for their steamy new single, "Faces."By Lynn S.
- NewsBuddy Makes It Look Easy On "Bad Decisions"Compton's own Buddy gets vulnerable on his melodic new contribution to the "Insecure" season four soundtrack. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBuddy Calls Out Hypocritical Silence On "Black 2"Buddy highlights the failure to fight for Black lives while happily appropriating Black culture that many non-Black people are guilty of on "Black 2."By Lynn S.
- NewsBuddy & Kent Jamz Drop Joint Project "Janktape Vol. 1"Buddy and Kent Jamz connect for a brand new joint project, perfect for a sunny Los Angeles drive.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBuddy & Kent Jamz Team Up For "She Think" Off New Collab AlbumBuddy and Kent Jamz shine on a new single from their upcoming collaborative project, "Jank Tape Vol. 1."By Cole Blake