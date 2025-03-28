YG Gives Sexual Assault Victims A Voice On Buddy & The Gang-Assisted "2004"

YG is receiving tons of praise for opening up about what had to have been a traumatizing experience for him, especially at such a young age.

Was dating her niece when it happened, it was wearin' on my soul I ain't wanna spill the tea, so I just let her go 'Cause me and the auntie kept f*ckin' for sure And oh, one day, I feel like this was too much I knew this wasn't regular as I grew up So told me eat her a*s, after that, I threw up

"2004," which features a Nate Dogg -esque performance from Buddy and additional vocals from The Gang, recounts how it went down and with who. Per YG, he was just 14 and the woman was 30. He happened to go to school with her niece (who he also dated) and there were multiple sexual encounters. He explains he told his friends about it. However, they just thought he was cool for doing the deed with an older woman. YG shared those feelings back then too, but it this also forced him to break things off with the woman's niece. Ever since those inerasable moments, he does admit that it's messed up his mindset for good. However, his bravery to talk about it so publicly is truly commendable even all these years later.

You never really know what people are going through, especially if they are never comfortable opening up. It's a sick reality in this world and for YG , he unfortunately endured a truly mind-altering experience as a teenager. He recalls, in great detail, the time he was r*ped back in "2004," which is also the name of his new single. The song was (presumably purposefully) teased during his recent stream with N3on. The latter played it. But the tone-setting lyrics, "When I was young, I got r*ped," forced him to not venture any further.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.