YG Gives Sexual Assault Victims A Voice On Buddy & The Gang-Assisted "2004"

You never really know what people are going through, especially if they are never comfortable opening up. It's a sick reality in this world and for YG, he unfortunately endured a truly mind-altering experience as a teenager. He recalls, in great detail, the time he was r*ped back in "2004," which is also the name of his new single. The song was (presumably purposefully) teased during his recent stream with N3on. The latter played it. But the tone-setting lyrics, "When I was young, I got r*ped," forced him to not venture any further.
"2004," which features a Nate Dogg-esque performance from Buddy and additional vocals from The Gang, recounts how it went down and with who. Per YG, he was just 14 and the woman was 30. He happened to go to school with her niece (who he also dated) and there were multiple sexual encounters. He explains he told his friends about it. However, they just thought he was cool for doing the deed with an older woman. YG shared those feelings back then too, but it this also forced him to break things off with the woman's niece. Ever since those inerasable moments, he does admit that it's messed up his mindset for good. However, his bravery to talk about it so publicly is truly commendable even all these years later.
YG, Buddy, & The Gang "2004"
Quotable Lyrics:
Was dating her niece when it happened, it was wearin' on my soul
I ain't wanna spill the tea, so I just let her go
'Cause me and the auntie kept f*ckin' for sure
And oh, one day, I feel like this was too much
I knew this wasn't regular as I grew up
So told me eat her a*s, after that, I threw up