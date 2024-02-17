Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, & The Alchemist Release Their Physical Copy Exclusive "Halal"

You would be hard pressed to find another rapper who had a more productive and successful 2023 than Conway the Machine. There are a lot of artists that constantly have new music ready, but not many can top the quality of the Griselda affiliate. It was especially incredible to see how the Buffalo native was able to squeak out two records within the last week of 2023. One of those two records was Hall & Nash 2 with Westside Gunn and The Alchemist. It was a nine-song tape; that is if you bought a physical copy. If you did you would be able to hear Conway the Machine on "Halal."

Additionally, if you were able to snag either a vinyl or CD of the record, the album cover was different. You can see the alternate work up above. Now, everyone can hear this bonus track, as it is currently on YouTube. Conway kicks off "Halal" with signature crackly and gravelly flows.

Listen To "Halal" By Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, & The Alchemist

Westside Gunn pops in for the second verse right after. The Alchemist brings a light piano-heavy instrumental that allows both spitters to effortlessly coast over it. These three have an undeniable connection with so many collaborations throughout the last few years. Be sure to check out "Halal" now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Halal," by Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, and The Alchemist? Is this the best song from Hall & Nash 2, why or why not? Does this make you want to get the vinyl or CD? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, and The Alchemist. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s knew when they first heard me rap they had a problem

Better be happy I'm rappin' and I ain't back to robbin'

Dior Homme jacket, it match the 'posites

My lil' savage run in his trap for the packs of profits

Kite from the homie said he can't wait to give back to mobbin'

Jumping out of n****s' trashes with the ratchets poppin'

