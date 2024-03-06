Spice 1 Gears Up For New LP With "Gangsta Shhh" Featuring Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross

Spice 1 has not gotten enough love on the HNHH site unfortunately. The Hayward, California rapper has been going strong since the early 90s. He gave his his first record back in 1991 to be exact with his Let It Be Known tape. With well over 20 projects to his name, he deserves a lot a credit for helping shape the West Coast sound. So, we are excited to say that he will be dropping a new record in a couple months. To help promote it, Spice 1 has just released "Gangsta Shhh" with two legends.

Those other two icons are Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross. Since we have not been keeping you up to date on his music output, here is a quick run down. The last time Spice 1 put out a new album was 2022 with Thug Therapy. However, we want to focus on 2019, which is when Platinum O.G. came out.

Listen To "Gangsta Shhh" By Spice 1, Snoop Dogg, & Rick Ross

He will be following up that tape with its sequel, Platinum OG 2, on May 3, according to HipHopDX. The project will feature a bevy of other all-time great talents such as Conway the Machine, DJ Premier, Paul Wall, and more. "Gangsta Shhh" is a trap-flavored cut with tons of swagger coming from Spice 1 and his supporting cast. It is a nice taster for what should be an exciting return.

