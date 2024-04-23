Spice 1 Recruits Stacked List Of Features For "Platinum O.G. 2" Single "Since The Day"

Spice 1, one of the most prolific rappers to come out of California, is just two weeks away from dropping his new project Platinum O.G. 2. According to Genius, he will be releasing the 18-track LP on May 3. The features list looks to be absolutely loaded with legends from top to bottom as well. B-Legit, MC Eiht, Conway the Machine, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg are just a mere handful of them. In fact, every song will have at least one guest artist in the mix, which is pretty exciting.

One track that possesses multiple features is "Since the Day." Spice 1 has released two other singles for the record so far, with the first one dating back to March. That was the Snoop and Ross collab called "Gangsta Shhh." Then, on April 2, the Conway team-up hit streaming platforms as well. Now, "Since the Day" is the third, and perhaps final taste before we get the tape.

Listen To "Since The Day" By Spice 1, CL Smooth, DJ Premier, & Mike Epps

On "Since the Day" Spice recruits the Avengers for this cut. DJ Premier spins a crazy beat, and CL Smooth, as well as Mike Epps, bring some great performances to the table as well. Currently, the song is available on all streaming platforms. So, with that in mind, be sure to run the plays with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Since the Day" by Spice 1, DJ Premier, Mike Epps and CL Smooth?

