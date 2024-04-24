Bladee & Yung Lean Further Their Chemistry On "TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE"

Bladee and Yung Lean go together like peanut butter and jelly. The natives of Sweden are almost always able to display synergy whenever they are on a track together. They might not have as many collaborations as Metro Boomin and Future, for example, but their creative minds do not clash and create chaos. Which is why this new track from Bladee, "TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE," sounds great.

This is one of the duo's latest collaborations and it lands on Bladee's newest project, Cold Visions. It is the 19th offering and second of 2024. The last album we got from him was just last month with Lean called Psykos. Cold Visions features a massive 30-song tracklist and this is just one of the team ups with Bladee and Yung Lean.

Read More: Joe Budden Reveals His Unbelievable Podcast Earnings

Listen To "TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE" By Bladee & Yung Lean

It is the fourth out of the five outings, and we think it is the strongest out of the pack. The beat, provided by Whitearmor and F1LTHY is incredibly aggressive and bassy. It fits the rest of the tracklist really well due to its commitment of being dark in tone. Bladee and Lean are rapping about how they are essentially addicted to loneliness and being a lone wolf. "I wanna kill everything just like Chucky, the boys lucky

The shards on me shine lucky, I'm out hunting / The knife, need to find something, I'm blood hungry," Bladee raps.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE" by Bladee and Yung Lean? Is this their best collaboration of all time, why or why not? Was this Lean's strongest guest performance on Cold Visions? Where does this song rank amongst the rest if the project's tracklist? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bladee and Yung Lean. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty violence in the silence, it's a dark story

Living legends in the flesh, it's all pain and glory

I don't even put the pressure, yeah, they do it for me

Enjoy the moments from the nightmares [?]

With the boring blood tourin', through the pressure we are foreign

Not an angel without horns, there's no roses without thorns

Read More: Diddy's Alleged Associate Brendan Paul Charged With Felony Drug Possession