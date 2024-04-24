Bladee Drops Whopping 30-Song Project "Cold Visions" With Multiple Yung Lean Features

Swedish rapper Bladee has been on quite a tear as of late. The prolific 10-year veteran has gotten off to a strong start in 2024. So far, he has been heavily involved with another fellow Swede, Yung Lean. Just last month, they dropped their collaborative record Psykos. Now, Bladee is back with his first solo effort of the year with Cold Visions.

A couple of days ago, we covered his lone single of the year with "TL;DR." There was some speculation as to whether or not the song would make the cut for the tracklist of Cold Visions. However, that turned out to not be the case. Instead, it becomes a loosie, at least for now.

Listen To Cold Visions By Bladee

Bladee has dropped multiple projects a year before, so there is a chance it could be for another tape. On this massive 30-song endeavor, there are quite a lot of features. Most of them are occupied by Yung Lean (five of them to be exact). But Skrillex, Yung Sherman, Thaiboy Digital, Sickboyrari, and Black Kray are in the mix too. Be sure to check out the project with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Cold Visions by Bladee? What is your favorite song right now? Who had the best guest appearance? Which Yung Lean feature was the strongest? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bladee. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Cold Visions Tracklist:

PARANOIA INTRO WODRAINER YUNG SHERMAN (feat. Yung Sherman) FLATLINE ONE SECOND (feat. Yung Lean) SAD MEAL FUN FACT (feat. Yung Lean) ONLY GOD IS MADE PERFECT DONT WANNA HANG OUT I DONT LIKE PEOPLE (WHITEARMOR INTERLUDE) I DONT LIKE PEOPLE (feat. Yung Lean) END OF THE ROAD BOYZ D.O.A with Skrillex DONT DO DRUGZ LOWS PARTLYY SO COLD INTERLUDE MESSAGE TO MYSELF TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE (feat. Yung Lean) RED CROSS LUCKY LUKE (feat. Thaiboy Digital & Yung Lean) RIVER FLOWS IN YOU KING NOTHINGG BAD 4 BUSINESS OTHERSIDE with Sickboyrari (feat. Black Kray) NORMAL FLEXING & FINESSING PM2 FALSE CANT END ON A LOSS (OUTRO) COLD VISIONS (OUTRO 2)

