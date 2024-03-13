Yung Lean & Bladee Drop An Aesthetically Pleasing Collaborative LP "Psykos"

This Lean and Bladee project might hit you in the feels.

BYZachary Horvath
yung lean psykosyung lean psykos

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right and has earned the respect of fans and other artists alike. His style is avant-garde and it has taken on many forms throughout his 11-year career. He has taken on genres such as cloud rap, emo rap, rock, pop, and more. While not every artistic choice will land with everyone, or even his own fans, his expansive approach makes him a respectable figure on that alone. Today, we get to talk about another unique listening experience from Yung Lean with Psykos.

On this eight-song, 22-minute record, Lean is bringing along a longtime friend and collaborator. That would be fellow Swede, Bladee. These two began working together in 2016 with a cut from Lean's Warlord, "Highway Patrol." Their unconventional styles mesh well and they do so on Psykos as well.

Listen To Psykos By Yung Lean & Bladee

Lean and Bladee are delivering some moodier tracks that are truly atmospheric and will leave you floating. This project is going to surprise a lot of people because there was not much promotion for it whatsoever. While they did drop "Bullets" and "Victorious" back in August as a two-pack, that was false advertising for Psykos. Be sure to check out the project with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Psykos, by Yung Lean and Bladee? For each artist, is this one of their strongest records, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Do you think there should have been a feature or two on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yung Lean and Bladee. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Psykos Tracklist:

  1. Coda
  2. Ghosts
  3. Golden God
  4. Still
  5. Sold Out
  6. Hanging From The Bridge
  7. Enemy
  8. Things Happen

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
