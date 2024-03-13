Yung Lean & Bladee Drop An Aesthetically Pleasing Collaborative LP "Psykos"

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right and has earned the respect of fans and other artists alike. His style is avant-garde and it has taken on many forms throughout his 11-year career. He has taken on genres such as cloud rap, emo rap, rock, pop, and more. While not every artistic choice will land with everyone, or even his own fans, his expansive approach makes him a respectable figure on that alone. Today, we get to talk about another unique listening experience from Yung Lean with Psykos.

On this eight-song, 22-minute record, Lean is bringing along a longtime friend and collaborator. That would be fellow Swede, Bladee. These two began working together in 2016 with a cut from Lean's Warlord, "Highway Patrol." Their unconventional styles mesh well and they do so on Psykos as well.

Listen To Psykos By Yung Lean & Bladee

Lean and Bladee are delivering some moodier tracks that are truly atmospheric and will leave you floating. This project is going to surprise a lot of people because there was not much promotion for it whatsoever. While they did drop "Bullets" and "Victorious" back in August as a two-pack, that was false advertising for Psykos. Be sure to check out the project with the links above.

For each artist, is this one of their strongest records, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Do you think there should have been a feature or two on the record?

Psykos Tracklist:

Coda Ghosts Golden God Still Sold Out Hanging From The Bridge Enemy Things Happen

