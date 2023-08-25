Yung Lean & Bladee Are Back Together With New Song “Victorious”

Yung Lean and Bladee are two artists with cult followings. The former of these two burst onto the scene in the early 2010s with some truly interesting sounds. Overall, the Swedish rapper immediately became a legend of internet folklore. These days, he is still extremely beloved by his fans. Moreover, he is seen as immensely influential on a whole generation of artists. He has even appeared on numerous Travis Scott tracks and has even produced for him. It just goes to show his reach.

As for Bladee, he is the man behind Drain Gang. Additionally, he is a Yung Lean disciple of sorts. He was heavily inspired by the artist, and they have a mentor/mentee relationship. They have delivered some tracks with one another in the past, although it has been a while since their last collab. Well, they dropped something new recently, called “Victorious.” If you love these two artists, this is an exciting prospect.

Yung Lean x Bladee

As for the sound of the song, you can imagine that it is pretty laid-back. These two aren’t known for whacked-out production, or at least not in the energetic sense. Instead, they opt for something a bit more skeletal that really helps elevate their voices. Throughout the song, Yung Lean and Bladee deliver emotional lyrics through some steady flows. Ultimately, they play off each other exceptionally well. Their chemistry is definitely still intact.

Quotable Lyrics:

It was already inside me, I didn’t have to look

With you, I fight fairies

The story is the book

I-I know the feeling

But I’m losing spirit

What goes around comes around

It’s deep from the beginning

