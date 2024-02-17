Yung Lean Continues His Streak Of Odd Collaborations On "SPIRIT OF THUNDER"

Yung Lean has never really been your typical rapper. The Swedish-born talent likes to mix elements of all sorts of genres together to create something truly unique. Of course, he is known best for his cloud rap roots. But, do not disqualify what he can do outside of that lane. He is someone who deserves all the respect for being a pioneer and a game changer. Today, Yung Lean is back to serve up a new single called "SPIRIT OF THUNDER."

It does not just have him on it though. If you caught our last Yung Lean song post, "Violent Lullaby," he worked with someone else. However, hearing him and BLP KOSHER on the same track was not something that people might have had on their bingo card. But, it went over well and fans were in agreement.

Listen To "SPIRIT OF THUNDER" By Yung Lean, RiFF RAFF, DVRST, & Bladee

We think it is safe to say hearing Lean and RiFF RAFF on the same song was on that card either. But again, like the KOSHER collab, this one sounds pretty good too. "SPIRIT OF THUNDER" sees RAFF sing instead of rap too. While it is not the best vocal work it does the job. Bladee, a frequent collaborator of Yung Lean, joins in. The beat is handled by DVRST, someone who thrives in the phonk subgenre of hip-hop that includes lo-fi sounds. It is very futuristic and soothing and we encourage you to at least give it a try.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "SPIRIT OF THUNDER," by Yung Lean, RiFF RAFF, DVRST, and Bladee? Should these two rappers collaborate more often after hearing this? Does Lean deserve more credit for being a influential artist? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yung Lean and RiFF RAFF. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cry almost every night

How could I be happy?

If you're not by my side

So I drive into the night

Cry almost every night

How could I be happy?

