Bladee, Ecco2k & Thaiboy Digital Sum Up Their Talents On New Single, "TL;DR": Stream

Drain Gang is back with one of the filthiest beats you'll have heard so far this year, some infectious flows, and the despondent but effortlessly cool lyrics the collective is known for embodying. Moreover, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital just dropped the song "TL;DR" on streaming services (produced by Whitearmor) after they released its music video, shot by the first artist's brother Gus Reinwald, just last week. This continues a solid 2024 for Bladee, who just dropped his collaborative album with Yung Lean, Psykos, last March. As for Ecco and Thaiboy, this is the first thing that either of them have released to DSPs in a while, which is very exciting.

Furthermore, to give an example to easily convey what makes this song so engaging, Playboi Carti fans should definitely tap into Drain Gang if they haven't already. This beat is a perfect introduction: relentless but backdropped hi-hats, addictive synth timbres, cavernous bass, crisp percs and snares, plus ethereal vocal effects. It ends up striking a difficult balance between nocturnal moodiness and intoxicated hype, something that a synth switch towards the end plus additional elements really help illustrate. Lyrically, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital call back to some of their previous cult classics and proclaim that this cut is for the "real fanatics" who love songs and projects like "For You," The Fool, or even earlier. We won't spoil them here, unfortunately.

Drain Gang's Back: Stream & Watch The Music Video For Bladee, Ecco2k & Thaiboy Digital's "TL;DR"

Meanwhile, their tradeoff is also well-balanced: the "Enemy" creative opens and ends, Ecco2k has a cold-blooded verse, and Thaiboy Digital brings some of that repetitive hypnosis and opulence. Needless to say, we can't wait to see where Bladee and the rest of Drain Gang take us next. If you haven't heard "TL;DR," find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments, and make sure to check out the music video above. As always, stick around on HNHH for more Drain Gang news and the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Didn't I say don't care either way,

If it's a bad day or a really nice day,

I'm under your spell and this is my cell,

I know it too well, familiar hell

