Yung Lean And Bladee Explore Their Own Moody Expanse On "Enemy"

Earlier this week, fans of Swedish music and fashion group Drain Gang and rapper Yung Lean were delighted by a new surprise release. Lean teamed up with frequent collaborator Bladee for a surprise new album called Psykos. While the project is just 8 tracks spanning 22 minutes fans were hyped nonetheless. Tracks like "Golden God" and the opener "Coda" are already emerging as favorites for both artists die-hard fanbases.

Another song emerging as a deep cut highlight is the spacious "Enemy." The track is one of the most formless of the bunch but it delivers a psychedelic space that both artists have always thrived in. The somber tone of the song is also a familiar sound for both Lean and Bladee. The loose refrains see them singing about wasted opportunities, feeling stuck, and repeated references to light imagery. It all comes packaged with swaying gentle tones and reverb that turn the song into an absolute dream. Listen to "Enemy" below.

Yung Lean And Bladee's Confessional "Enemy"

Yung Lean and Bladee have been busy with their collaborations recently. Earlier this year they unleashed "SPIRIT OF THUNDER" alongside DVRST and Riff Raff. Additionally they dropped a surprise pair of tracks in August of last year. "Victorious" and "Bullets" were well received by fans and the former has racked up nearly 2 million streams on Spotify.

Lean's most recent album Stardust dropped in 2022. The project saw him teaming up with FKA Twigs and Skrillex as well as Bladee and fellow Drain Gang members Ecco2k and Thaiboy Digital. That same year Bladee dropped two projects, a collaboration with Ecco2k and his own album Spiderr. What do you think of the new Yung Lean and Bladee album? Which of the tracks on Psykos stands out the most to you so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fell, out of luck, in a hole

Now I'm stuck in this place

With no air, without warmth, without care, without