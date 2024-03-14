Yung Lean And Bladee Explore Their Own Moody Expanse On "Enemy"

The song glistens in the back half of their new surprise collaborative album.

BYLavender Alexandria
PsykosPsykos

Earlier this week, fans of Swedish music and fashion group Drain Gang and rapper Yung Lean were delighted by a new surprise release. Lean teamed up with frequent collaborator Bladee for a surprise new album called Psykos. While the project is just 8 tracks spanning 22 minutes fans were hyped nonetheless. Tracks like "Golden God" and the opener "Coda" are already emerging as favorites for both artists die-hard fanbases.

Another song emerging as a deep cut highlight is the spacious "Enemy." The track is one of the most formless of the bunch but it delivers a psychedelic space that both artists have always thrived in. The somber tone of the song is also a familiar sound for both Lean and Bladee. The loose refrains see them singing about wasted opportunities, feeling stuck, and repeated references to light imagery. It all comes packaged with swaying gentle tones and reverb that turn the song into an absolute dream. Listen to "Enemy" below.

Read More: Yung Lean Continues His Streak Of Odd Collaborations On "SPIRIT OF THUNDER"

Yung Lean And Bladee's Confessional "Enemy"

Yung Lean and Bladee have been busy with their collaborations recently. Earlier this year they unleashed "SPIRIT OF THUNDER" alongside DVRST and Riff Raff. Additionally they dropped a surprise pair of tracks in August of last year. "Victorious" and "Bullets" were well received by fans and the former has racked up nearly 2 million streams on Spotify.

Lean's most recent album Stardust dropped in 2022. The project saw him teaming up with FKA Twigs and Skrillex as well as Bladee and fellow Drain Gang members Ecco2k and Thaiboy Digital. That same year Bladee dropped two projects, a collaboration with Ecco2k and his own album Spiderr. What do you think of the new Yung Lean and Bladee album? Which of the tracks on Psykos stands out the most to you so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Lean Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Quotable Lyrics:
Fell, out of luck, in a hole
Now I'm stuck in this place
With no air, without warmth, without care, without

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
yung lean psykosSongsYung Lean & Bladee Drop An Aesthetically Pleasing Collaborative LP "Psykos"
SongsYung Lean Collaborates With FKA Twigs, Skrillex, Thaiboy Digital & More On "Stardust" Mixtape
yung-lean-victoriousSongsYung Lean & Bladee Are Back Together With New Song "Victorious"
yung lean golden godSongsYung Lean & Bladee's "Golden God" Is A Heavenly Braggadocious Cut From "Psykos"