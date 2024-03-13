Yung Lean & Bladee's "Golden God" Is A Heavenly Braggadocious Cut From "Psykos"

Yung Lean and Bladee, two Swedish artists with tons of creative flare, have just dropped off a new project today. It was a total stunner, as it had little to no promotion from either camp. But, it features eight tracks, no features and runs for just 22 minutes. One song we wanted to highlight from Psykos is Yung Lean and Bladee's "Golden God."

It is track number on the record and it is one of the more big boss cuts here. Most people, especially those not familiar with Lean or Bladee's music, might be expecting heavy 808s and trap percussion. It would make sense to think that way, since tracks like this in hip-hop typically go for that sonic direction. However, that could not be further from the truth.

Lean and Bladee incoporate steady drums and excellent but simple guitar riffs. For any rock fans out there, it has a similar sound to New Order's 1985 track "Elegia." As a little fun aside, that song can be heard in the immensely popular Netlfix series Stranger Things in its first season. But, back to Lean and Bladee, they deliver a truly mesmerizing listening experience from start to finish.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heroes of the phone, was too far, gotta call a car

Call a cab, pop a tab, Sad Boys in the back

Couple girls in the front, let her sit up in my trunk (Let her sit up in my trunk)

And you can't do it like we do it so we do it just to prove it

I love magic, I love money, I love music, I abuse it

Movin' in the shadows, we maneuver through the sewers

