Gunna simply couldn’t catch a break in the first half of 2023. For months on end, accusations of snitching were being thrown his way consistently by contemporaries. Last weekend Gunna dropped off a Gift & a Curse, on which he markedly reflects on the treatment he’s received since returning home from jail. He’s obviously been having a hard time connecting with his former collaborators. Still, many fans have praised the fashion lover’s noticeably different appearance, which he’s proudly showing off in various music videos accompanying his surprise new album.

So far, the embattled artist has shared a trio of visuals for the 15-track project. The latest landed on Tuesday (June 20) for title three, “idk nomore.” While the official song on DSPs spans nearly three minutes, today’s video comes in at just 70 seconds. It sees Gunna aimlessly wandering around a padded cell while singing along. Camera effects add in cloned versions of him, and they grow increasingly frustrated as their time locked up stretches on. Seeing as the DS4EVER hitmaker was behind bars recently, it’s likely a reference to his own YSL RICO jail stint.

Gunna Returns with Another Visual

“Duckin’ the law, I ain’t trustin’ no one at all / I know that when you shine they wish some days will be dark,” Gunna reflects on the chorus. “And I know there be a time you really show who you are / We burned the bridge and cut the ties and we forever apart.” It hasn’t gotten him back in everyone’s good graces. Nevertheless, a Gift & a Curse has resolidified Gunna’s status as one of the most attention-grabbing creatives coming out of Atlanta. Hopefully his new releases won’t cause clubs in the area to come to a standstill as we’ve seen in the past.

Which of Gunna’s new music videos has been your favourite so far, “back to the moon,” “i was just thinking,” or “idk nomore”? Tap into the latter on YouTube above, then share your thoughts in the comments. For more HNHH release recommendations, make sure to check back in this upcoming New Music Friday.

