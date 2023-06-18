The conversation surrounding Gunna’s plea deal in the YSL RICO case needs no explanation or summary. That being said, the debate certainly caught new wind online thanks to his most recent album a Gift & a Curse, which addresses many of these accusations on wax. Of course, it’s not in a particularly detailed or name-dropping way, but the College Park MC goes deep into his emotions surrounding this situation and how he feels switched up on. However, Taxstone is the latest figure in the hip-hop world to suggest that he deserves every bit of criticism. Moreover, the podcaster let out a series of tweets offering his view on the subject.

“Offering unknown information in a criminal investigation that can help the governments case is snitching,” Taxstone wrote on Saturday (June 17). “What’s so hard about understanding that. This is not a complex thing there no dry snitching or wet snitching. If you tell the cops something that can help there case get closed you Told. So yes Gunna Told the moment he admitted that YSL was a gang when it’s a record label. Why would you agree with the government that YSL was a gang ? That’s what they’re trying to prove. The sad s**t about gunna plea is he probably really didn’t even know what he was doing probably was just trying to spin out the spot,” he added on Sunday (June 18).

Taxstone’s Tweets Blasting Gunna For Snitching

Regardless of the extremes that both sides go to in order to prove a point, video of Gunna testifying in court did make it much more ambiguous for many. Despite all the backlash, Gunna maintains that he did not cooperate and that people misrepresented his actions. Interestingly enough, Taxstone himself is currently in prison related to charges of shooting Troy Ave’s bodyguard. After a lot of legal and social media bakc-and-forths, Ave celebrated victory in the case while mourning his lost friend.

“To all my real ones that been riding with & for Me, today is the day I finally get to clear my name,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s been almost 7 years since I lost one of my closest friends #RIPBANGA. 7 years of a narrative about it being my fault, 7 years of my character being assassinated all the while Trying to defend myself without saying much! At my weakest points I drew strength from GOD! drew strength from my Children & drew strength from Yall.” For more on Taxstone and Gunna, stay posted on HNHH.

