Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Dancing With The Stars” Debut Gets Wave Of Hate From Britney Fans

Jamie Lynn Spears has had to deal with a wave of hate from her sister's fans after making her debut on Dancing With The Stars this week. Jamie Lynn and partner Alan scored a 15 on their tango and saw themselves safely through to the next round. However, it was a very different story online. Fans of Jamie Lynn's sister Britney were ruthless in their attacks on the actress. Many people questioned why Britney hadn't been invited, with others calling it "Dancing With The Stars' Sister". Furthermore, several others openly wished for Jamie Lynn to get injured or for her partner Alan to sabotage the pair. Next week, the pair perform the cha-cha.

Spears is up against a mixed bag of competitors in Dancing With The Stars' 32nd season. The stand-out performer was week one was Bachelorette contestant Charity Artem, who scored a 22. Also scoring above a 20 in week one were Jason Miraz and Ariana Madix. However, going home after week one was actor and comedian Matt Walsh. Walsh and Koko were one of three couples to receive a week-low of 12 and were voted off after a bottom-two appearance with Mauricio Umansky.

Read More: Britney Spears Inspires Bam Margera’s Latest Tattoo

Britney Has Her Own Dance Troubles

While fans may have wanted Britney on the show instead, Britney is having her own dance-related problems. Sources have told TMZ that Ventura County Sheriff's Department performed a welfare check on Britney Spears after they received calls about her knife-dancing videos on Instagram. Deputies reportedly spoke to Spears and left after receiving assurances that she was okay. The police reportedly received several calls this week after Spears danced with knives and then appeared in subsequent videos sporting bandages and cuts. Spears alluded to the backlash to the video in the caption of a subsequent post, saying "👛😷😷 Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!"

However, a welfare check isn't the only consequence of Britney's knife-dancing videos. Fans have also called for Spears' dogs to be taken away as a result. Three of the singer's dogs were seen visibly panicking in her first knife video. This has led to several viewers demanding that someone step in and protect the dogs from potential harm. However, Ventura County Animal Control says they received no complaints and do not plan to take unsolicited action. "We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," a spokesperson told TMZ.

Read More: Britney Spears Dances To Beyonce’s “Lemonade” In A Bright Pink Bikini & Heels: Watch

[via]