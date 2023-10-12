Britney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir

Britney Spears was recently photographed having dinner in New York City on Wednesday night (October 11) with some Colombian superstar friends. Moreover, she, J Balvin, and Maluma hit up Zero Bond for a sushi meal, and Page Six reported that the two reggaetón artists actually invited her over to their table after they saw her. Still, it's a wild connection, as the pop star has never before been linked to them, who are good friends. However it came about, it's at least heartening to see her spending time with some friendly faces and having fun. After all, the press run as of late hasn't been too forgiving or anything less than chaotic when it comes to the Mississippi native.

Interestingly enough, though, it's possible that she's in The Big Apple to combat that very narrative. Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me, comes out on October 24, and she might be in the area to do a small press run or engage in promotional activities. Whether it's for her sometimes worrisome dancing clips, her divorce from Sam Asghari, or more, the media scrutinized her quite heavily over the past few months, if not years. Hopefully with this memoir and some more public statements (if she so chooses), the 41-year-old can find at least a bit of closure.

Britney Spears, Maluma & J Balvin Dine Together

Still, all of this doesn't seem to have slowed down her desire to keep coming out with new music, as she dropped a single with will.i.am earlier in 2023. In fact, maybe Britney Spears has more of that to come, or at least, that's what she's gunning for with a recent dance video. To the tune of Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons," she called out people remixing her own songs and using this one as an example of her taking revenge. Not only that, but the "Toxic" star even asked Queen Bey's husband for a feature.

"So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge," she captioned the since-deleted clip. "So I guess it's safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually!!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it... What's up?" For more news and the latest updates on Britney Spears, stay posted on HNHH.

