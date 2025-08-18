Drake Secures Title Of Most Influential Jewelry This Year Among Rappers

BY Caroline Fisher 366 Views
Drake Influential Jewelry Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to a new study by the men's jewelry brand CRAFTD, Drake's jewelry racks up 63.5K Google searches per month.

It's no secret that Drake is a huge influence in the world of music, but it looks like he's also a huge influence when it comes to jewelry. According to a new study by the men's jewelry brand CRAFTD, his jewelry has been Googled more than any other rappers' in 2025 so far. Reportedly, it racks up a whopping 63.5K searches per month. His chain in particular has seen a 399% spike in the past month.

Other rappers who made the list include Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and more.

The increased interest in Drake's jewelry in recent weeks might be thanks to his tour alongside PartyNextDoor. The two of them are currently making their way around Europe in support of their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped this February.

Drake Tour
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 19, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Canadian recording artist Drake sits court side during the first half between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Justin Ford / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tour has been a success so far, and European fans have made their appreciation for the Toronto MC known. He performed for two nights in Cologne earlier this month, for example, and hundreds of his German supporters gathered around his hotel just to catch a glimpe of him leaving.

The "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" tour will conclude with a performance in Hamburg, Germany in September. Touring and flaunting his influential jewelry is far from all Drake is making headlines for these days, however.

He's also currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. He's previewed the project with two singles already, "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" featuring Central Cee. It has no official release date at the time of writing, though Johnny Manziel recently provided fans with an unexpected update on when they can expect to hear it. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November," the Texas A&M athlete said during an interview.

