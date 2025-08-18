It's no secret that Drake is a huge influence in the world of music, but it looks like he's also a huge influence when it comes to jewelry. According to a new study by the men's jewelry brand CRAFTD, his jewelry has been Googled more than any other rappers' in 2025 so far. Reportedly, it racks up a whopping 63.5K searches per month. His chain in particular has seen a 399% spike in the past month.

Other rappers who made the list include Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and more.

The increased interest in Drake's jewelry in recent weeks might be thanks to his tour alongside PartyNextDoor. The two of them are currently making their way around Europe in support of their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped this February.

Drake Tour

Jan 19, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Canadian recording artist Drake sits court side during the first half between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Justin Ford / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tour has been a success so far, and European fans have made their appreciation for the Toronto MC known. He performed for two nights in Cologne earlier this month, for example, and hundreds of his German supporters gathered around his hotel just to catch a glimpe of him leaving.

The "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" tour will conclude with a performance in Hamburg, Germany in September. Touring and flaunting his influential jewelry is far from all Drake is making headlines for these days, however.