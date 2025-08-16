Hundreds Of Drake Fans Gather Outside Awaiting His Exit From Germany Hotel

Drake is still tearing up stages in the UK and Europe for his tour supporting "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" and he's currently in Germany.

Being a megastar in any profession comes with tons of people coming up to you in public. Drake is obviously no stranger to that and hasn't been for over a decade. Despite the view on him changing a bit for some after the Kendrick Lamar beef, he's still incredibly beloved.

That's proven by two new videos caught by user realalmightee on X. The Toronto icon is currently on tour for his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The $ome $pecial $hows 4 U trek has him in Germany at the moment for a two-night stay in Cologne.

He's getting ready to fulfill his last performance at Lanxess Arena fairly soon as it is around 7:30 p.m. there at the time of writing. These clips were made prior to Drake's trip down to the venue as they show hundreds upon hundreds of his fans eagerly awaiting his exit from his hotel.

As you can see, it's quite the turnout. The horde starts at the entrance of the building and extends way back to a bridge about 100 feet back. The Drake following is real out there and we can only imagine how many will swarm him when he returns to Germany to wrap up the tour.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Drizzy will be in the country from September 11 all the way until the 23, which will find him in Hamburg. We can imagine they are equally thrilled for ICEMAN, his next studio album. It's been a thrilling rollout as he's dropped "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" so far.

They, along with a handful of other snippets, have been shared first via his YouTube livestreams. A release date remains a mystery still, however. Maybe, we will get one once this trip overseas ends.

Elsewhere, Drake filed a flurry of motions in his ongoing lawsuit against UMG. It was all for the discovery phase of his attack on his own parent label. If you remember, he's accused them of artificially inflating the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

