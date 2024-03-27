Drake Reveals The Reason He Got His Tooth Diamond Removed

The hilarious story came up during a comedian's recent late-night appearance.

BYLavender Alexandria
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

The race for increasingly elaborate and distinctive jewelry has led rappers to some very strange places in the past few years. Nobody has wandered further than Lil Uzi Vert who notoriously got a $2 million diamond implanted in their forehead. That seemed to go about as well as everyone expected to. And now Drake is once again providing a cautionary tale of body jewelry. He commented under a post where British comedian Mo Gilligan told a story. The story is about a misconception spawning from the rapper's tooth gem.

In the clip, one of Mo's friends tries to tell Drake he has something stuck in his teeth. After repeated attempts to remove it, whatever he's seeing is still there. That's when the rap hitmaker realizes that it's his tooth gem that is being mistaken for food in his teeth. In the comments of the post, he opens up on that bring a primary reason he ultimately got rid of the gem. "I actually got that diamond changed after this interaction cause this was the 10th time someone said it was food," his comment under the post reads. Check out the full story Mo told and Drizzy's comment response below.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake On Why He Got His Tooth Gem Removed

Drake is fresh off of a weekend where he found himself at the center of the biggest story in rap. That came after Kendrick Lamar dropped a featured verse on the new Future and Metro Boomin album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. On his guest verse, he calls out both Drake and J. Cole and denounces the whole concept of a "big three" in contemporary hip-hop.

Speculation has already begun about a potential response from Drake. During a recent livestream DJ Akademiks made the claim that because nobody has released an entire song yet, Drizzy has no time limit for his response. What do you think of Drake getting his tooth gem removed because people kept mistaking it for food in his teeth? Do you think you'd ever get a tooth gem? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDj Akademiks Says Drake Has No Time Limit To Answer Kendrick Lamar's Diss
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake's Dad Claims That The Rapper's Haters Are Only Looking For A Boost In Sales
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesMusicDrake Claps Back At Fan Who Thinks He Doesn't Clean His Teeth
Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GAMusicDrake Shows Collaborator Nickelus F Love After Interview Praise