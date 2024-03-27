Drake Reveals The Reason He Got His Tooth Diamond Removed

The race for increasingly elaborate and distinctive jewelry has led rappers to some very strange places in the past few years. Nobody has wandered further than Lil Uzi Vert who notoriously got a $2 million diamond implanted in their forehead. That seemed to go about as well as everyone expected to. And now Drake is once again providing a cautionary tale of body jewelry. He commented under a post where British comedian Mo Gilligan told a story. The story is about a misconception spawning from the rapper's tooth gem.

In the clip, one of Mo's friends tries to tell Drake he has something stuck in his teeth. After repeated attempts to remove it, whatever he's seeing is still there. That's when the rap hitmaker realizes that it's his tooth gem that is being mistaken for food in his teeth. In the comments of the post, he opens up on that bring a primary reason he ultimately got rid of the gem. "I actually got that diamond changed after this interaction cause this was the 10th time someone said it was food," his comment under the post reads. Check out the full story Mo told and Drizzy's comment response below.

Drake On Why He Got His Tooth Gem Removed

Drake is fresh off of a weekend where he found himself at the center of the biggest story in rap. That came after Kendrick Lamar dropped a featured verse on the new Future and Metro Boomin album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. On his guest verse, he calls out both Drake and J. Cole and denounces the whole concept of a "big three" in contemporary hip-hop.

Speculation has already begun about a potential response from Drake. During a recent livestream DJ Akademiks made the claim that because nobody has released an entire song yet, Drizzy has no time limit for his response.

