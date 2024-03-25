Dj Akademiks Says Drake Has No Time Limit To Answer Kendrick Lamar's Diss

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar appeared on a track from the new Future and Metro Boomin album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. During his verse on the song he sparked an absolute tidal wave through rap fandoms when he took shots at both Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Given the history that the trio have together many are expecting some kind of formal response in song. Though Drake already took the chance to address things during a recent live show, he's yet to drop any music covering it. But new comments from DJ Akademiks claim that he's in no rush to drop a response.

During a recent livestream, Ak explained why he think Drake is operating without a time limit when it comes to responding to the diss. He claimed that by dropping just a few lyrics on a verse on somebody else's song, Kendrick hasn't raised the stakes as high as they can possibly go. Ak explains that the situation will be very different once either artist drops an entire song dedicated to taking shots at one another. Until that happens though, he thinks that there's no pressure for Drake to respond with any urgency. Check out his explanation for those statements below.

DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has No Time Limit To Respond

Since Kendrick's diss dropped, dozens of figures in the rap industry have reacted to his claims and debated who the real "big 3" is. Drake's own dad weighed in on people who try to call his son out. He made a joke about people needing to sell more copies of their music so they call out Drake to try and boost sales.

In his initial response to the shots, Akademiks claimed that he thought Drake would beat Kendrick when all is said and done.

