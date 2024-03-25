Drake's Dad Claims That The Rapper's Haters Are Only Looking For A Boost In Sales

He did so with a hilarious post on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Future and Metro Boomin dropped their new collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Right in the thick of the tracklist is the song "Like That" which features a Kendrick Lamar feature. In his verse he surprised fans by taking shots at both J. Cole and Drake which sparked a full weekends worth of rap discussion. Now, Drake's own dad has taken to Instagram to give his thoughts on those who try and call out his son.

"Yo I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell" his Instagram post begins. "but I am going to call some of my homies and get them start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him and that’s going make my shit shoot up to number 1, I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he elaborates. Though he's obviously joking plenty of fans pull up in the comments to agree with him. Check out the hilarious IG post he shared below.

Drake's Dad Speaks On Rappers Starting Beef With His Son

Over the weekend Drake gave an official response to the beef Kendrick Lamar started. During a concert on his It's All A Blur Tour he gave a speech that served as his answer. Unsurprisingly, he's trying to look past the affair, take the high road, and use as few specifics as possible. For many fans, this was an underwhelming response to a callout that was so content to specifically call out the rapper.

Whether or not Drake and Future themselves have been is yet to be determined. When asked about it, Metro Boomin claimed that fans were just making things up for engagement. What do you think of Drake's dad's comments on rappers trying to start beef with their son? Do you think he should respond to Kendrick Lamar in song? Let us know in the comment section below.

