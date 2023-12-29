B.G. Rat Chain Proves His Disdain For Snitches

For those locked up in prison, coming back home after serving a sentence can feel even better than Christmas Day. Cash Money artist B.G. has been living his best life following his 11 years in prison for firearm possession and conspiracy to obstruct justice, though Wack 100 was raising eyebrows earlier this week with allegations of snitching. "At first, I was feeling some type of way," B.G. shared in an interview after hearing the allegations. "But, you know, the n***as who opinion matters reached out to me. Because I’ve been paying attention to this internet and this internet a fool. This s**t a beast, you heard me?"

After that conversation, the embattled artist had more to say while streaming on Instagram. On Thursday (December 29), B.G. markedly showed off his new chain, which showcases a rat resting peacefully in a coffin. "This my new little ice that I had to pull out. Snitches’ lives don’t matter," he said to those tuning in. "You want to how this — open casket. That’s the rat in the casket. Casket closed."

B.G. Continues to Deny Snitching Allegations

As HipHopDX notes, B.G. was also previewing even more new music in the background of his stream. After spending over a decade behind bars, it's no surprise that the 43-year-old has so much to say when he hops in the booth. His most recent solo effort is "Get Back," which landed in November. Before that, we heard B.G. on "Yonce Freestyle" with Sexyy Red and Kevin Gates, as well as the New Orleans Remix of Maino's "For My City."

B.G. has been staying seriously booked and busy since his return home from prison earlier in 2023. One of his most recent musical releases comes in the form of a Gucci Mane collaborative album, which also boasts a rare feature from C-Murder on "Project Baby." Check that out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

