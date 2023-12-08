Lil Yachty Believes He Raps Better Than Most, Flexes Iced Out Jewelry

Lil Yachty has been very active as of late. Overall, he has been making a ton of music and has not been afraid to release it. Furthermore, he has been very critical of hip-hop as of late. He has stated that some artists focus too much on negativity. Not to mention, he also claimed that artists sound too much alike right now and he hates the place hip-hop is in. This has led to some pushback his way, although he is still very comfortable being critical. Either way, it has proven to be quite interesting.

Recently, Yachty decided to engage in some negativity of his own. In the tweet below from HipHopDX, you can hear Yachty talking about all of his jewelry and how he has more than the average artist.“Y’all earrings small as fuck, y’all earrings is little,” Yachty explained. “These is 16 carats for my earrings, man. You n&***s is little, You n****s ain’t got no [Rolex]. You n****s is bitches. And I’m not even gon’ walk outside and show y’all how we walk around. You n****s be on my dick, bro. And you n****s is hoes.”

Read More: Miguel And Lil Yachty's "Number 9" Is Pure Euphoria

Lil Yachty Speaks

Moreover, he even made some very bold claims about his skills. In his mind, he is one of the best rappers out. “And I rap better than a lot of y’all n****s, bro. Argue with your fucking mama, bro," Yachty proclaimed. "I don’t care. That’s a fact! That’s a fact, bro. And any n***a wanna rap, we can rap, bro! But I love y’all. Y’all have a good night, man.” When you consider where Yachty started in his rap journey, this is definitely a bold claim. However, he does not seem to care. Instead, he is very confident in himself.

Let us know where you think Yachty ranks among today's rappers, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Lil Yachty's 7 Biggest Hits

[Via]