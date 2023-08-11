Miguel And Lil Yachty’s “Number 9” Is Pure Euphoria

A collaboration that maybe most might have not seen coming, Miguel and Lil Yachty. They have just dropped a brand new single called “Number 9.” This is the R&B star’s second single of 2023 and his first collaboration with Lil Boat. With the Georgia native exploring more left-field sounds with his latest release, Let’s Start Here., Yachty has proven to be one of the best artists this year. Now, the colorful rapper teams up with a top-tier singer for an angelic cut, “Number 9.”

The Californian’s last song “Give It To Me” was well-received with tremendous production that includes drums, guitars, and oh, of course, Miguel’s heavenly voice. The vibe on that track is similar to what we are getting here with this latest effort. “Number 9” possesses more of an R&B vibe than “Give It To Me,” but honestly it does not make the track any worse. The beat is more simple, however, still feels like there are layers upon layers to peel back which makes for a terrific listen.

Miguel And Yachty Bless Our Ears: Listen

If you want to be transported to another world then we implore you to give the track a spin. Lil Yachty and Miguel work so well together and the sound choice just works here. It runs just over 3 minutes so it does not overstay its welcome. There is an accompanying visualizer and they are just as trippy as the song itself. The catchy hook and euphoric feel are sure to stimulate all the right senses.

What are your first impressions of “Number 9” by Miguel and Lil Yachty? Is this a summer song of the year contender? Should these two collaborate more often or was this a miss for you? We want to hear all of your thoughts and opinions, so put them in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the latest on the hottest singles and news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

On my tongue, a lap

On my lap, a gun

In the gun, a kiss

Let it blow your mind

