freddie
- SongsYung Gravy, bbno$ & Freddie Dredd Deliver A "Nightmare On Peachtree Street"It might sound like a horror-themed track, but the charisma on here is more infectious than the dramatic Halloween strings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBankroll Freddie's Alleged Drug Operation Run By Family: ReportWhile Freddie's at the center of the FBI investigation, his father and siblings also became implicated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentSkinny Suge: The Vulnerability Of Freddie GibbsFrom "Freddie Gordy" to "Skinny Suge," Freddie Gibbs' most compelling work is rooted in emotional vulnerability. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces New Deal With KeepCool/RCA RecordsFreddie Gibbs hits the majors.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Urges Men To Believe Women After Beating Rape ChargeFreddie Gibbs understands his case is a rarity.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Preview New Music Off Of "Bandana"It looks like the sequel to "Pinata" is on the way.By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Comes Through On FREE ACKRITE's "GUERILLAZ"Free Ackrite & Freddie Gibbs link up on their new collaboration, "GUERILLAZ."By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Confirms "Bandana" With Madlib Is Dropping In 2019"You're welcome."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs Was Holding Back His "Death Row" Video Featuring 03 GreedoThe "Death Row" video is ready for consumption.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces "The Freddie Tour"Freddie Gibbs will be coming to a city near you this fall.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Throws Shade At The Rap Game's "Top Albums"Could J. Cole be the recipient of some Freddie Gibbs scorn?By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs Stars As Uncle Fred In "Automatic" Music VIdeoFreddie Gibbs comes through with fresh visuals for "Automatic."By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Talks New Album, Being Falsely Accused Of Sexual Assault & MoreWatch Freddie Gibbs open up with Ebro on Beats 1 Radio. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Channels "Big Zaddy Kane" In Spoof Music VideoFreddie drops his surname for deep cover in The Valley.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Performs "Freddie" & More In Official Concert StreamFreddie Gibbs gives a masterclass in showmanship with a crazy live performance. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsFreddie Gibbs' "Freddie" ReviewAfter some of the most tumultuous years of his life, Freddie Gibbs reclaims his namesake.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs' "Freddie" Album: The Best BarsA look at some of the most memorable rhymes from the Gary, Indiana rapper's surprise release.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Delivers Ridiculously Hard Banger "Automatic"Freddie Gibbs' "Automatic" might cause you to wild out unexpectedly. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Freddie Gibbs' New Album "Freddie"Freddie Gibbs releases a new 10-track album called "Freddie."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Freddie Gibbs' New Project "Freddie"Stream Freddie Gibb's new project "Freddie."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces New Project "Freddie" In Hilarious TrailerNew Gangsta Gibbs drops tonight.By Aron A.
- Original Content140 Bars Or Less: Tweets Of The Week (January 23)A look at the funniest, most entertaining, and outrageous tweets from some of the biggest names in hip hop.By Brian Josephs