Bankroll Freddie's Father Sentenced For Drug Trafficking Conviction

Freddie just got his sentence, too.

Bankroll Freddie received his prison sentence of 12-and-a-half years last month for his role in a drug trafficking operation. Now, his father Freddie Gladney Jr. received his sentence this week, and will have to serve nine-and-a-half years in jail. Specifically, the court cited the "large quantities of drugs" that he distributed, plus his significant damage to the community, as reasons for why the sentence is so long. In addition, Gladney Jr. was the main defendant in this 35-person case that also drew three of his sons into the equation, which includes the Arkansas rapper.

Furthermore, Bankroll Freddie recently blasted the prosecution in response to his legal fate. "Ain’t No Way These Folks Gave Me 12 Years &1/2 On Marijuana & A Gun On A First Time Offender," he wrote on social media. "Never Been In No Trouble … My Guideline Went From 60-78 Months Which is 5-6 &1/2 Years To 9-10 Years Off Bogus Upward Variance… These Prosecutors And Judges Have A Vendetta Against Me In My State For Fighting Them… Every Charge I Beat On My Case They Gave Me Upward Variance … If That’s The Case I Could Of Just Copied The Plea For Less Time Then That Come On Make It Make Sense… The Judge & Prosecutors Mad I Went To Trial & Beat 7 Out Of 10 Charges & I Didn’t Bow Down To Them …

Bankroll Freddie's Father Sentenced To 9-And-A-Half Years

"This Is Cruel & Unusual Punishment I Will Not Go For This Ima Fight For My Life & What’s Right…" Bankroll Freddie continued. "I Got 5 Kids Who Love Me Dearly I’m Not Finna Just Let These Folks Do Just Anything To Me We Finna Stand Up & Fight The System …Its People With Way Worser Charges Then Me Criminal History Terrible & Got Less Time Then Me This Is Personal They Got Some Personal Against Me & This Ain’t Right … We Gotta Stand Up!!! … Racism Is Real Especially In My State Arkansas… Its People Got Less Time For Murder Than I Got For Marijuana …I Can’t Go For That #FightForWhatsRight #FreeBank #Share #Like #Comment #SpreadTheWord #JusticeForBank."