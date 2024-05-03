Bankroll Freddie Convicted In Drug Case: What We Know

Bankroll Freddie is a Quality Control signee with multiple hit records, including "Drip Like Dis," "Pop It," and "Pandemic Boys." Unfortunately, this past weekend, Freddie was in the news for something other than his music. According to Arkansas Online, Bankroll Freddie has been found guilty of multiple crimes. Some convictions could carry a prison sentence which sees the Arkansas rapper locked up for a lengthy period of time. For now, Bankroll Freddie's sentencing status is not confirmed. However, it looks like the DOJ reportedly plans to hem the rapper up with multiple gang convictions. This situation has been likened to the legal struggles of many other prominent rappers such as Young Thug, who was locked up in 2022 on RICO charges in the state of Georgia.

The ruling, which was passed down by the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Arkansas, stems from a massive 2022 arrest. The arrest saw Freddie and several others arraigned on federal gang and drug charges. For now, let's dive into this story and lay out the confirmed details as they currently stand. Here's everything we know about Bankroll Freddie's convictions and sentencing so far.

The 2022 Bust Hemmed Up Dozens Of People

The federal investigation that saw Bankroll Freddie get convicted was responsible for over 34 initial arrests. Freddie's father was among those arraigned and tried by the DOJ following the October 2022 sweep. The charges that stemmed from this investigation include a 61-count indictment against an alleged gang titled the Every Body Killas. Members of the so-called Loady Murder Mobb were reportedly also arrested alongside those affiliated with the EBK Gang. Per a filing with the U.S. District Court, the DOJ alleged that these apparent gangs “voluntarily and intentionally conspired” to distribute a wide array of illicit substances, including crack, cocaine, meth, and weed, as a means of developing an undercurrent of cash to fund additional organized criminal activity.

Bankroll Freddie was reportedly involved with the EBK Gang. As part of his alleged gang involvement, Freddie is accused of moving mass quantities of drugs across several counties in Arkansas and Texas. As the charges extend beyond state lines, federal investigators have gotten involved, making these charges extremely serious. Citing an investigation from March 2021 through October 2022, officers reportedly seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash, jewelry, and other holdings as evidence.

Freddie Did Manage To Beat Some Of The Charges

Despite Bankroll Freddie's unfortunate convictions, he was reportedly able to escape some of the most serious charges he was tried on. Per a DOJ ruling, Freddie has been convicted of one count of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, one count of marijuana possession and distribution, one count of firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking, and a single count of using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. These charges were officially handed down just this past week.

Additional charges were dismissed, including one extremely serious count of possession of a machine gun. Such a conviction would carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison. Despite getting off on this and other charges, Bankroll Freddie's future is quite uncertain, as the 4 counts he was convicted on are nothing to scoff at. Additional information regarding Freddie's sentencing is expected to be revealed to the public as this story develops.

When Will Freddie Drop New Music?

Despite Bankroll Freddie's position at Quality Control, the rapper has not released any new music since his arrest, save for a single titled "Ova's." "Ova's" was released to DSPs on November 15, 2022, and was probably already in the process of clearing when the rapper was arrested. It seems that Freddie has been prudently choosing not to release any music as his legal drama unfolds. This is perhaps due to the recent scrutiny rappers are facing, which sees lyrics presented as evidence of actual crimes.

His last full project, From Rap To Trap 2, dropped in July 2022. Since then, Freddie's fanbase has waned, dropping to only 237K monthly listeners on Spotify. For the time being, there's no way to know what will happen to Bankroll Freddie, or when we'll hear new music, though fans are surely hoping that the rapper has continued to write and record during the past 2 years.

