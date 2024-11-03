Bankroll Freddie Breaks Silence On Drug Arrest Sentencing With A Fierce Shot At The Prosecutors

Bankroll Freddie says there's a "vendetta" against him.

Bankroll Freddie has broken his silence on his recent sentencing for drug trafficking and gun charges with a passionate statement on Instagram. He accuses the prosecutors and the judge of having a "vendetta" against him while also citing problems of racism in his home state of Arkansas. All in all, a jury found Freddie guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and another count of using a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

"Ain’t No Way These Folks Gave Me 12 Years &1/2 On Marijuana & A Gun On A First Time Offender," he began. "Never Been In No Trouble … My Guideline Went From 60-78 Months Which is 5-6 &1/2 Years To 9-10 Years Off Bogus Upward Variance… These Prosecutors And Judges Have A Vendetta Against Me In My State For Fighting Them… Every Charge I Beat On My Case They Gave Me Upward Variance … If That’s The Case I Could Of Just Copied The Plea For Less Time Then That Come On Make It Make Sense… The Judge & Prosecutors Mad I Went To Trial & Beat 7 Out Of 10 Charges & I Didn’t Bow Down To Them …"

Bankroll Freddie Attends Lil Baby & Friends Concert After Party

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 12: Bankroll Freddie attends Lil Baby and Friends Concert. After Party at Republic on December 12, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

He continued: "This Is Cruel & Unusual Punishment I Will Not Go For This Ima Fight For My Life & What’s Right… I Got 5 Kids Who Love Me Dearly I’m Not Finna Just Let These Folks Do Just Anything To Me We Finna Stand Up & Fight The System …Its People With Way Worser Charges Then Me Criminal History Terrible & Got Less Time Then Me This Is Personal They Got Some Personal Against Me & This Ain’t Right … We Gotta Stand Up!!! … Racism Is Real Especially In My State Arkansas… Its People Got Less Time For Murder Than I Got For Marijuana …I Can’t Go For That #FightForWhatsRight #FreeBank #Share #Like #Comment #SpreadTheWord #JusticeForBank."

