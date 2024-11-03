Bankroll Freddie Breaks Silence On Drug Arrest Sentencing With A Fierce Shot At The Prosecutors

Bankroll Freddie has broken his silence on his recent sentencing for drug trafficking and gun charges with a passionate statement on Instagram. He accuses the prosecutors and the judge of having a "vendetta" against him while also citing problems of racism in his home state of Arkansas. All in all, a jury found Freddie guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and another count of using a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
"Ain’t No Way These Folks Gave Me 12 Years &1/2 On Marijuana & A Gun On A First Time Offender," he began. "Never Been In No Trouble … My Guideline Went From 60-78 Months Which is 5-6 &1/2 Years To 9-10 Years Off Bogus Upward Variance… These Prosecutors And Judges Have A Vendetta Against Me In My State For Fighting Them… Every Charge I Beat On My Case They Gave Me Upward Variance … If That’s The Case I Could Of Just Copied The Plea For Less Time Then That Come On Make It Make Sense… The Judge & Prosecutors Mad I Went To Trial & Beat 7 Out Of 10 Charges & I Didn’t Bow Down To Them …"
Bankroll Freddie Attends Lil Baby & Friends Concert After Party
He continued: "This Is Cruel & Unusual Punishment I Will Not Go For This Ima Fight For My Life & What’s Right… I Got 5 Kids Who Love Me Dearly I’m Not Finna Just Let These Folks Do Just Anything To Me We Finna Stand Up & Fight The System …Its People With Way Worser Charges Then Me Criminal History Terrible & Got Less Time Then Me This Is Personal They Got Some Personal Against Me & This Ain’t Right … We Gotta Stand Up!!! … Racism Is Real Especially In My State Arkansas… Its People Got Less Time For Murder Than I Got For Marijuana …I Can’t Go For That #FightForWhatsRight #FreeBank #Share #Like #Comment #SpreadTheWord #JusticeForBank."
Bankroll Freddie Speaks On His Conviction
Check out Freddie's full statement on Instagram below. He'll be serving 12.5 years behind bars in the wake of his conviction. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bankroll Freddie on HotNewHipHop.