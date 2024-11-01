Bankroll Freddie Sentenced For Drug Trafficking & Gun Charges

Freddie learned his fate.

Bankroll Freddie finally received his prison sentence following his conviction on multiple charges including drug trafficking and firearm possession back in May. According to FBI officials in Little Rock, Arkansas, he received a sentence of 12 and a half years, although it's unclear which of the Department of Justice-outlined charges this sentence is for. The rapper's conviction was for charges of on count of possessing and distributing a controlled substance, one count of marijuana possession and distribution, one count of gun possession to further drug trafficking, and one count of furthering drug trafficking crimes through a communications facility.

However, the court also acquitted Bankroll Freddie on various charges, including one count of machine gun possession and other charges in the original indictment against him. This legal action stemmed from a massive drug and gun bust in 2022 that also involved his father and many other arrested individuals. At press time, there isn't much more information about this sentence, Freddie's situation, or the other charges that the court acquitted him for. While things could certainly be worse for him, this 12-and-a-half-year sentence is nothing to dismiss.

Bankroll Freddie Receives 12-Year Sentence

For those unaware, this whole Bankroll Freddie situation also seriously implicated and caught up a couple of members of his immediate family. Per Arkansas Online, the court denied Freddie's father, Freddie Gladney, his bond earlier in February. Law enforcement reportedly caught Gladney discussing drugs and weapons with three of his sons, plus arranging sales of contraband with his daughter, via wiretapped conversations. As such, all these individuals emerged as codefendants in this case. Still, not much else has emerged concerning these other codefendants outside of the family apart from the public updates on the Arkansas MC, so there is still some digging to do.