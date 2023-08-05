Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Freddie Dredd Deliver A “Nightmare On Peachtree Street”

It might sound like a horror-themed track, but the charisma on here is more infectious than the dramatic Halloween strings.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Freddie Dredd Deliver A “Nightmare On Peachtree Street”blur mask

Yung Gravy and bbno$ (also known as BABY GRAVY) forged their own lane of charismatic, cheeky, slightly comedic, and above all jovial hip-hop over the past few years. With that energy in mind, it should come as no surprise that not even a Halloween-adjacent cut would be able to wipe those smiles off their faces. Nonetheless, they still delivered a banger on “Nightmare on Peachtree Street,” which also features Freddie Dredd in between their verses. As the title and cover art suggest, this track feels like it could’ve come out closer to October, at least thematically. However, the upbeat performances, boastful lyrics, laidback trap beat, and bright string arrangements still make it fit for the summer.

Moreover, those strings are what roots the track closest to its horror-inspired concept. While they sound dramatic and most likely tense under a different context, the spacey trap percussion and sample loop make it sound much more colorful and breezy. Dredd also contributes a more cold-blooded delivery and harsher bars with his verse, which contrasts well with BABY GRAVY’s effortless and nonchalant tones. Lyrically, it’s nothing to write home about, but it fits well within its niche of playful wordplay and references. Most importantly, though, each artist is making sure that they keep up dynamic flows and a couple of switch-ups to give the track the momentum it needs to make its aesthetics and song idea hit as hard as it can.

Read More: bbno$ Shares New Album “eat ya veggies”

Yung Gravy & bbno$’s “Nightmare On Peachtree Street” With Freddie Dredd: Stream

Meanwhile, the beat also has a pretty interesting switch towards the end during bbno$’s verse. It swaps out the trap drums for a house-inspired kick rhythm, making for yet another nice transition to push this track along. There’s only one thing missing: a lawsuit-provoking sample choice that roots the song in a meme-heavy generation. Regardless, if you haven’t heard “Nightmare on Peachtree Street” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yung Gravy, bbno$, and Freddie Dredd.

Quotable Lyrics
Got a lil’ pump, she got a D and a rose
Ten like Ben 10, wrist on frozen
Merch seller, full name Jason clothes
Never sold out, but I sold out shows (Uh)

Read More: Yung Gravy Isn’t Suing Festival After Taking A Nasty Fall

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.