The music video for the song features numerous Twitch streamers, although this has led to some controversy. Streamer Asmongold originally made cameos in here, but he was eventually censored out due to his recent comments and political stances. This has led to backlash against the song, although it seems like this is a brigading campaign from Asmon's community more than genuine anger.

While it isn't for everyone, there is no doubt that the artist has built a huge fanbase over the years. This fanbase is always eager to hear new music, and it's a reason why bbno$ is a massive success on streaming services.

bbno$ has been on the scene for quite some time now, and if there is one word to describe his music, it would be "fun." The Canadian artist has never taken himself too seriously. Overall, his songs are tongue in cheek and for the most part, filled with inuendo.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!