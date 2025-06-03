bbno$ Delivers Another Pop Rap Party Banger With "Mary Poppins"

BY Alexander Cole 65 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bbnos-mary-poppings bbnos-mary-poppings

bbno$ has been on the scene for quite some time now, and if there is one word to describe his music, it would be "fun." The Canadian artist has never taken himself too seriously. Overall, his songs are tongue in cheek and for the most part, filled with inuendo.

While it isn't for everyone, there is no doubt that the artist has built a huge fanbase over the years. This fanbase is always eager to hear new music, and it's a reason why bbno$ is a massive success on streaming services.

Last week, the artist dropped off a new summer party anthem called "Mary Poppins." Once again, this is a track in which the artist is clearly having a lot of fun. The song is catchy, bouncy, and the production matches the artist's energy.

The music video for the song features numerous Twitch streamers, although this has led to some controversy. Streamer Asmongold originally made cameos in here, but he was eventually censored out due to his recent comments and political stances. This has led to backlash against the song, although it seems like this is a brigading campaign from Asmon's community more than genuine anger.

We imagine bbno$ will be back this summer with more party anthems. We're also sure the music videos will continue to be just as elaborate.

Read More: Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Freddie Dredd Deliver A "Nightmare On Peachtree Street"

bbno$ - Mary Poppins

Quotable Lyrics:

I got rose gold on my wrist, I don't wear electric
Too many zeroes on a check, can't count it
Girlie strumming on my Jimi, bitches servin' Hendrix
Wet hair, don't care, feeling egocentric
A-E-S-O-P, I got soft skin
G-O-A-T, I went Ben 10
You should— (Uh) me, I stay clippin'
Yes, I push P, ladies and gentlemen

Read More: bbno$ And Rich Brian Drop An Infectious Party Song With "edamame"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Yung Gravy bbno Nightmare On Peachtree Street Freddie Dredd Stream Songs Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Freddie Dredd Deliver A "Nightmare On Peachtree Street" 2.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Image via bbno$ News bbno$ And Rich Brian Drop An Infectious Party Song With "edamame" 6.7K