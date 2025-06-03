bbno$ has been on the scene for quite some time now, and if there is one word to describe his music, it would be "fun." The Canadian artist has never taken himself too seriously. Overall, his songs are tongue in cheek and for the most part, filled with inuendo.
While it isn't for everyone, there is no doubt that the artist has built a huge fanbase over the years. This fanbase is always eager to hear new music, and it's a reason why bbno$ is a massive success on streaming services.
Last week, the artist dropped off a new summer party anthem called "Mary Poppins." Once again, this is a track in which the artist is clearly having a lot of fun. The song is catchy, bouncy, and the production matches the artist's energy.
The music video for the song features numerous Twitch streamers, although this has led to some controversy. Streamer Asmongold originally made cameos in here, but he was eventually censored out due to his recent comments and political stances. This has led to backlash against the song, although it seems like this is a brigading campaign from Asmon's community more than genuine anger.
We imagine bbno$ will be back this summer with more party anthems. We're also sure the music videos will continue to be just as elaborate.
bbno$ - Mary Poppins
Quotable Lyrics:
I got rose gold on my wrist, I don't wear electric
Too many zeroes on a check, can't count it
Girlie strumming on my Jimi, bitches servin' Hendrix
Wet hair, don't care, feeling egocentric
A-E-S-O-P, I got soft skin
G-O-A-T, I went Ben 10
You should— (Uh) me, I stay clippin'
Yes, I push P, ladies and gentlemen