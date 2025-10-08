ADD - Song by bbno$

bbno$ is known for his high energy tracks with lots of word play that ventures on parody sometimes. "ADD" is yet another example.

See these brand new diamonds on my wrist? I'm gon' get mine Sorry, bro, my thumbs up in your chick, I had to hitchhike (Uh) Mister steal your girl, when I clock in, baby's part-time Like Sophie Rain, she's dancin' to my shit, that's a landmine What are we doin' again?

On October 17th, bbno$ will be dropping a self-titled album that will certainly get his fans excited. The artist has been known for some wildly viral social media songs. While he is not everyone's cup of tea, he does have millions of monthly listeners, which goes a long way in the industry. On Tuesday evening, bbno$ dropped his new single "ADD" which also came with an animated music video. This track has an electronic feel to it, while the flows are unmistakably rap-influenced. If you're a bbno$ hater, this song won't convince you to like him. Although for fans, this will probably do the trick.

