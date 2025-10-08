ADD - Song by bbno$

On October 17th, bbno$ will be dropping a self-titled album that will certainly get his fans excited. The artist has been known for some wildly viral social media songs. While he is not everyone's cup of tea, he does have millions of monthly listeners, which goes a long way in the industry. On Tuesday evening, bbno$ dropped his new single "ADD" which also came with an animated music video. This track has an electronic feel to it, while the flows are unmistakably rap-influenced. If you're a bbno$ hater, this song won't convince you to like him. Although for fans, this will probably do the trick.
Release Date: October 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic
Album: bbno$
Quotable Lyrics From ADD
See these brand new diamonds on my wrist? I'm gon' get mine
Sorry, bro, my thumbs up in your chick, I had to hitchhike (Uh)
Mister steal your girl, when I clock in, baby's part-time
Like Sophie Rain, she's dancin' to my shit, that's a landmine
What are we doin' again?