bbno$ - Album by bbno$

BY Alexander Cole
bbno$ is here with his self-titled album that will keep fans satisfied, while keeping the detractors at arms length.

bbno$ is an artist who can be quite polarizing. His viral hits are a ton of fun, but for some, they hit a level of cringe that takes him down a notch. The artist hasn't exactly found acceptance from the broader hip-hop world, although we doubt that has ever been his goal. Instead, he just does his own thing and makes the music he wants to make. This is what he did with his new self-titled album. It contains 21 songs, and there are a ton of different genres being represented here. If you are a fan, then you should definitely check this out. If you're a hater, then the album is great rage bait.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Rap, Pop, Electronic

Tracklist for bbno$
  1. bag TF up
  2. bing bong (feat. vnlla)
  3. gigolo
  4. eat slay love (feat. Käärijä)
  5. it boy
  6. estrella
  7. come to brazil
  8. check
  9. hot topic
  10. yezzir
  11. rich sexy ugly
  12. 1-800 (feat. Ironmouse)
  13. pump it
  14. NSFW
  15. F.U.N.K.
  16. main squeeze
  17. ADD
  18. like this like that
  19. two
  20. boom
  21. finally up
