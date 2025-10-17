bbno$ - Album by bbno$

bbno$ is an artist who can be quite polarizing. His viral hits are a ton of fun, but for some, they hit a level of cringe that takes him down a notch. The artist hasn't exactly found acceptance from the broader hip-hop world, although we doubt that has ever been his goal. Instead, he just does his own thing and makes the music he wants to make. This is what he did with his new self-titled album. It contains 21 songs, and there are a ton of different genres being represented here. If you are a fan, then you should definitely check this out. If you're a hater, then the album is great rage bait.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Rap, Pop, Electronic
Tracklist for bbno$
- bag TF up
- bing bong (feat. vnlla)
- gigolo
- eat slay love (feat. Käärijä)
- it boy
- estrella
- come to brazil
- check
- hot topic
- yezzir
- rich sexy ugly
- 1-800 (feat. Ironmouse)
- pump it
- NSFW
- F.U.N.K.
- main squeeze
- ADD
- like this like that
- two
- boom
- finally up