bbno$ - Album by bbno$

bbno$ is here with his self-titled album that will keep fans satisfied, while keeping the detractors at arms length.

bbno$ is an artist who can be quite polarizing. His viral hits are a ton of fun, but for some, they hit a level of cringe that takes him down a notch. The artist hasn't exactly found acceptance from the broader hip-hop world, although we doubt that has ever been his goal. Instead, he just does his own thing and makes the music he wants to make. This is what he did with his new self-titled album. It contains 21 songs, and there are a ton of different genres being represented here. If you are a fan, then you should definitely check this out. If you're a hater, then the album is great rage bait.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!