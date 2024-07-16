Chinx's Alleged Killer Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Take It Personal Featuring Chinx
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Chinx attends Take It Personal Featuring Chinx at UCB Theatre on May 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The update comes nine years after his murder.

One of two men charged with the killing of Chinx in 2015 has reportedly pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the case. According to a report from Fox 5's Lisa Evers, Quincy Homere filed the plea in Queens Criminal Court. He's already serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for a 2015 bank robbery. He now faces another 23 years in state prison with a sentencing set for August 12.

Chinx's wife, Nelli, addressed the update in a statement on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late rapper. "We fought hard for a harder charge which should be murder 2 cause in the state of NY, murder 1 is only given in the cases of government officials being murdered," she wrote. "He wouldn’t take the murder 2 which would of ended in a lengthy trial that we were obviously ready for!!"

Chinx Attends BET 106 & Park In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Hip-hop artist Chinx attends B.E.T. 106 and Park on June 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

From there, she admitted she's not entirely happy with the result: "We are not happy with this charge but one can not dodge whatever GOD has planned for him! Manslaughter has me livid n heartbroken. He deserves to spend his life in jail … but we will be there August 12 to hear him get sentenced … CHINX WILL FOREVER LIVE ON THRU IS ALL!! Thank you to all that has continued to support us thru this journey!" Check out her full post on Instagram below.

Chinx's Wife Speaks Out

Chinx was shot and killed while sitting in his car after an appearance at Club Red Wolf back on May 17, 2015, in Jamaica, Queens. He was just 31 years old. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chinx on HotNewHipHop.

