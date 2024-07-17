Chinx's Widow Admits She's "Heartbroken" Over Manslaughter Charge For Late Rapper's Alleged Killer

Chinx's widow isn't happy about the lesser charge.

Chinx's widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens, says she's "heartbroken" by the news that Quincy Homere has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the killing of the late rapper. She reacted to the deal in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday. Homere, who is already serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for a 2015 bank robbery, now faces an additional 23 years in state prison.

Janelli shared her perspective on the situation in a comment on Instagram. “We fought hard for a harder charge which should be murder 2 cause in the state of NY, murder 1 is only given in the cases of government officials being murdered,” she wrote. “He wouldn’t take the murder 2 which would of ended in a lengthy trial that we were obviously ready for!! We are not happy with this charge but one can not dodge whatever GOD has planned for him!”

She continued: “Manslaughter has me livid n heartbroken. He deserves to spend his life in jail … but we will be there August 12 to hear him get sentenced … CHINX WILL FOREVER LIVE ON THRU IS ALL!! Thank you to all that has continued to support us thru this journey!” In another post of her own, she reaffirmed that she'll be present at the sentencing hearing and labeled Homere a "monster." She added: "This sentence won’t give us Lionel back nor will it heal our wounds but it’s finally closure!" Check out her post below.

Chinx's Widow Weighs In

Chinx was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting after an appearance at Club Red Wolf back on May 17, 2015, in Jamaica, Queens. He was just 31 years old. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chinx on HotNewHipHop.

