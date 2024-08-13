Chinx's Alleged Killer Hit With 23-Year Prison Sentence

The killer will be spending two decades behind bars.

Quincy Homere, who previously pleaded guilty to the 2015 killing of Chinx, received a 23-year prison sentence in court on Monday. Authorities argued Homere was jealous of the late rapper and, in turn, took his life. NYPD detectives had been trying to put the case together for years.

"Quincy Homere was sentenced today to 23 years in prison for killing Lionel Pickens Jr., a successful rapper, husband, and father who was mercilessly gunned down in 2015," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Homere fired numerous rounds into Pickens’ car while he was stopped at a red light in Briarwood and then fled, leaving the young man for dead. Nothing can undo what happened, but I hope today’s sentence brings some solace to Pickens’ loved ones as they continue to grieve."

Rapper Lionel "Chinx Drugz" Pickens performs at the Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2013. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In pleading guilty, Homere took a lesser charge of manslaughter. That result disappointed Chinx’s widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens, who was hoping for a murder two charge. She wrote on Instagram, last month: “Manslaughter has me livid n heartbroken. He deserves to spend his life in jail … but we will be there August 12 to hear him get sentenced … CHINX WILL FOREVER LIVE ON THRU IS ALL!! Thank you to all that has continued to support us thru this journey!” She further elaborated on her feelings on the result while speaking with FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers in an interview at the time. “It was pretty emotional. I literally cried the whole time sitting there, actually staring at him, because there’s so many different thoughts and words are running through your head, and you know you have to keep your composure.”