Tory Lanez Trial

- MusicTory Lanez' Alleged Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks: ListenIn the leaked audio that's making its round around the internet, Tory Lanez repeatedly apologizes to Kelsey Harris and admits to being "too drunk."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Guilty Verdict: Iggy Azalea, Carl Crawford, Melii, & More ReactCelebrities all over Twitter and Instagram reacted to Tory's guilty verdict; some with joy, others with rage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Tory Lanez IncidentThe North Carolina native got candid about his former relationship with the Houston Hottie. By hnhh
- MusicTory Lanez's Lawyer Asks To Postpone Trial Date In Megan Thee Stallion Case: ReportTory Lanez did not show up to court today but his lawyer asked the judge to push back the trial date in the Megan Thee Stallion case. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Court Hearing In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: DA Brings Up DJ AkademiksIn the full transcript from Tory Lanez's court hearing regarding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, the DA brings up DJ Akademiks once again.By Shirley Ju
- CrimeTory Lanez's Lawyer Says Megan Thee Stallion's Gayle King Interview "Upped The Ante"Tory Lanez was in court today for a hearing about his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMoe Gangat Weighs In On New Details Of Tory Lanez CaseLegal voice Moe Gangat weighed in on the case between Tory Lanez and Meg Thee Stallion after new information about the incident was revealed. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeDJ Akademiks Reveals Who Leaked Tory Lanez DNA Scoop To HimDJ Akademiks says that Roc Nation told him the leaked info on the Megan Thee Stallion case, not Tory Lanez.By Vay Laine
- GossipMegan The Stallion Goes Off On Twitter User Who Doesn't Think Tory Lanez Shot HerThe H-Town Hottie is tired of people questioning her.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicTory Lanez On Megan Thee Stallion: "They Coerced Her Into Digging Hole"Tory and Meg's pre-trial hearing has been pushed to April.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeDJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Respond To Megan Thee Stallion Over Alleged DNA Report, Pre-Trial Hearing DelayedFollowing Megan Thee Stallion calling out DJ Akademiks for a premature report concerning the pre-trial hearing and DNA evidence in the Tory Lanez case, both Ak and Tory have responded with explanations of their own.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion Goes Off On Akademiks Over Premature Tory Lanez ReportDJ Akademiks deleted a tweet claiming that Tory Lanez's DNA was not found on the gun in the Megan Thee Stallion case.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee StallionBoosie spoke about Tory Lanez's case and says even if there were witnesses and he pulled the trigger, Boosie would take it to the grave.By Erika Marie