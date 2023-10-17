Ben Simmons Is Taken Back By Superfan’s Tattoo Of Himself: Watch

The Brooklyn Nets, like the rest of the NBA, are just a week away from tipping off their 2023-2024 campaign. The preseason will be wrapping up before October 24 and the Nets have one more warmup before the real games begin. While the team might not be in contention to reach the NBA Finals this time, the playoffs are still a realistic goal. Brooklyn has many solid players on their roster. Mikal Bridges will be a name to watch as a potential all-star as he is now the focal point. However, one of the names that the media will have under a constant microscope is Ben Simmons.

Ever since his mental collapse in the 2021 East Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Ben has been a shell of himself. He still has plenty to prove, even at this point in his career. The former number-one overall pick does not have LeBron James-like expectations, but he needs to prove that he can still be playable and make some sort of impact. Ben has been subject to many jokes, but there are still plenty of people out there who love watching him play.

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals Which Nicki Minaj Project Is The Greatest Album Of All Time

Ben Simmons Is Stunned By The Fan's Ink

Just take a look at this superfan in the video above. The Nets squared off against Simmons' former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben posted eight points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 29 minutes in a 127-119 loss. It is hard to tell if this clip is before or after the game, but Ben is greeting some fans and one is really excited to meet him. He shows off his tattoo that is Ben Simmons and his reaction is priceless. For the commitment, he gave the fan a shirt and he was ecstatic.

What are your initial thoughts on Ben Simmons' reaction to the superfan's tattoo of himself? Do you think Ben had an appropriate reaction, or was he coming across as arrogant to you? How do you think he will play this season? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets, as well as the rest of the sports world.

Read More: Jay-Z Reacts To Fan Who Chooses $500K Over Dinner With Him