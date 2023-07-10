Summertime is when NBA players are looking to get their bodies completely right for the start of the season in October. However, for Ben Simmons, it’s been multiple years of mental and physical health problems, which makes every injury update pivotal. The most recent news is “Simmons isn’t yet playing 5-on-5, not going to rush his return,” according to Stefan Bondy on Twitter. Adding onto this report, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks let Bondy and New York Post reporter Brian Lewis that”He’s not doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. I was down there two weeks ago [with] him [and] training staff and saw the progress.”

Back in early June, Ben Simmons announced he was back on the court, working on individual drills. However, the progress is slow as he returns from a nerve impingement in his lower back. Of course, there are also the mental health issues surrounding the pressure he’d felt back when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. Some reporters and pundits have questioned his commitment to basketball, but Sean Marks has a note on that as well: “Happy to report he’s in great physical shape [and] also mentally. He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there.”

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly A Trade Chip

Sean Marks could be blowing smoke into the air with this Ben Simmons non-update. While Simmons isn’t playing with any true competition, it’s important for the Nets to continue to showcase him as a valuable asset with plenty of potential. As HotNewHipHop reported last week, he could be available for trade as part of a package to land Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Even though he has not played since February 15th, his hefty contract and youth could be exactly what Portland is looking for in return for their franchise superstar, along with a ton of draft picks.

In the meantime, Ben Simmons will continue his snail-pace rehab. Back impingements are serious pain issues that can only be remedied with rest and other gentle treatments like applying heat to the area. Hopefully, he can get back to competitive gameplay for the start of the NBA season. He was acquired by the Nets two seasons ago, in early 2022, in exchange for James Harden to go to the 76ers. Brooklyn also received Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future unprotected first-round picks. (The 76ers also got Paul Millsap in the trade.)

