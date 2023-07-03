Draymond Green has quickly risen to the top of the NBA media world. While recording his podcast during the season, fans quickly wanted to hear what was on the mind of the Warriors star. Recently, Green shared the mic with another current player who has seen massive success with his podcast, Paul George. The two former NBA All-Stars discussed the league and other stars in the game during the segment. Including a discussion on former number-one overall pick Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been taken to task by nearly everyone in the NBA world. A once promising career is now quickly fizzling out. Although injuries have played a part in Simmons’ decline, his play just hasn’t been there either. George and Green discussed what the situation could be with the former LSU star. For Green, the answer is simple. The Warriors star claims that Simmons has lost his confidence. Which isn’t a far-fetched idea when one sits down to think about Simmons’ career.

Draymond Green Wants To See Ben Simmons Regain His Confidence

"You've seen people lose confidence in their game… Like Ben Simmons… He's still the same Ben Simmons we watch dominate in Philly. The only difference… is confidence… I know how it feels to lose confidence."



—Draymond Green



“You’ve seen people lose confidence in their game… Like Ben Simmons… He’s still the same Ben Simmons we watch dominate in Philly. The only difference… is confidence… I know how it feels to lose confidence,” Green stated. Everyone who watches the league knows of the now-famous moment Simmons had in Philadelphia. In an important playoff game, the Sixers guard passed up an open shot in a crucial moment that could’ve cost his team the game.

Simmons is never going to live down his tenure in Philadelphia. However, looking at the past is never good for anyone. Injuries have flanked his time in Brooklyn as well as some question his desire to play the game. It could be a long road back to Simmons finding his confidence again. However, it can be done. What is your assessment of Draymond Green’s comments on Ben Simmons? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

