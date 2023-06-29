Draymond Green is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career after declining his player option with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are reportedly eager to get him back, which many pundits agree is an absolute necessity for Golden State.

“When the Golden State Warriors have contended, it’s because they have had an elite defense. You lose him, with really no way to replace him, you’re not winning an NBA championship,” JJ Redick said on First Take on June 14. “Without Kevin Durant on the Warriors, LeBron James basically can beat the Warriors any given time when it comes down to that head-to-head matchup with Steph Curry,” Kendrick Perkins argued on June 29.

Green Likely Headed Back To Warriors

"[Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are] my brothers… I'm in touch with them a couple times a week right now just kinda letting them know my mindset, what I'm thinking… just to keep them in the loop."



Draymond Green on his free agency



As things stand, Green is most likely headed back to the Warriors. Speaking on Paul George’s podcast, Green revealed that he’s still in regular contact with his longtime teammates there. “[Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are] my brothers… I’m in touch with them a couple times a week right now just kinda letting them know my mindset, what I’m thinking… just to keep them in the loop.” Furthermore, Curry has previously stated that he would like to keep the Warriors’ big three together for at least one more season.

However, that has not stopped wild rumors from circulating. Green linked up with LeBron in France a few weeks ago. That lead to a bevy of rumors that he was headed to the Lakers. Then Brian Windhorst suggested that the Kings were making cap moves so they could possibly consider someone like Green. Most recently, Green reportedly took a trip to Portland. NBA Twitter lost it, believing that this definitely meant that Green was going to be teaming up with Dame on the Blazers. However, much like with the recent Kyrie Irving twist, Green’s saga isn’t over until he puts pen to paper. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

