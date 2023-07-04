Ben Simmons has been one of the most roasted players in the entire NBA over the past few months. Overall, it is easy to see why this is the case. He has not been playing good basketball, and fans are fed up. Moreover, he has been hit with a ton of injuries that have not helped matters very much. Needless to say, there are very few redeeming qualities about his game right now. This may be harsh to say, however, it is very much the truth.

At this point, the Brooklyn Nets have made it very clear that they would rather get rid of him. However, there is very little trade value left in Simmons. Few teams want him on their team, and even if they do, they don’t want to give up a whole lot. Overall, it is a massive fall from grace. That said, with the offseason in full swing, there are now quite a few rumors about Simmons. In fact, one of them revolves around the Damian Lillard situation.

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

The Nets are looking to ship out Ben Simmons in a 3-team deal involving the Brooklyn, Miami and Portland, per @GregSylvander



(Via @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/dKh4NIpzwi — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2023

According to Greg Sylvander, the Nets are thinking of doing a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat. Damian Lillard wants to go to the Heat and the only way he can really get there is if a third team gets into the mix. Theoretically, this is a trade that would see Simmons go on over to Portland, where he would be surrounded by young talent. Of course, this is simply a rumor for right now, and there is no telling what will happen amid the Lillard sweepstakes.

The Trail Blazers are looking to play hard ball with every single team they can. After all, why give up your franchise player for nothing? The Blazers need an incentive to give up one of the top 3 point guards in the entire NBA. Let us know which team you think Simmons should go to, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the basketball world.

