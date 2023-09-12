Stephen A. Smith Excuses Shannon Sharpe For Calling Him “Skip” Again

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are now partners on First Take, and fans are loving it. Mondays and Tuesdays have turned into the best days to watch the show. With Shannon breaking down the NFL season, there has been much more legitimacy to the coverage. Furthermore, Shannon and Smith have amazing chemistry, and you can see their respect for one another. Overall, the know how to play off of each other, and it has led to some great moments thus far.

Today, Smith and Shannon got to talk about the problems with Aaron Rodgers and his injury. Moreover, they spoke on Karadius Toney and the recent comments he made about his Giants teammates. During this segment, Sharpe accidentally referred to Stephen A. as "Skip." Sharpe was upset and embarrassed about it, especially since it happened twice before. However, Stephen A. was very forgiving. Again, the clip went viral on social media, and Smith decided to speak out and defend his new co-host.

Stephen A. Says It's Okay

"Will folks calm the F$&@ down please," Stephen A. began. "The man (@ShannonSharpe) worked with Skip for 2 1/2 hours every single weekday for 6 1/2 YEARS! I’m surprised he hasn’t called me Skip more. Honest mistake. Nobody is fazed this way! So long as he shows up to @FirstTake when I ask, we are good!#TRUST" It was a nice gesture from Smith, especially since you could tell that Sharpe was upset at himself. Regardless, we're sure he will get the Skips out of his system, sooner rather than later.

We are hoping to see a long and prosperous partnership between these two. While Skip and Shannon were an amazing duo, Stephen A. has filled in nicely. Let us know which duo you ultimately prefer, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed of breaking news from around the major sports leagues.

