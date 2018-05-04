clearance
- MusicNicki Minaj Claims Other Rappers Featured On "Big Foot" Beat, But Producer Didn't Clear ItQueen Barb claims that LilJuMadeDaBeat, a frequent Meg collaborator, refused to clear this beat that he gave to Nicki six years ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRod Wave Responds To Boosie Badazz Blasting Him For Uncleared Sample: WatchWhat do you folks predict? Is the Florida singer going to try to fix this with Boosie or is he not interested in working with him?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance IssuesThe 41-year-old took to Twitter to dish out some more attacks against the rapper and singer for copying a previous track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAndre 3000 Appreciates Jay-Z And Beyonce For Clearing A Song On "New Blue Sun"Andre is a day away from his return. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMike Jones Responds To NLE Choppa's Call-Out Over Sample IssuesThe Houston rapper stated that Choppa hadn't shown him the respect he spoke about when it came to the business side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Sued For Copyright, Songwriter Claims He Didn't Clear SampleThe rapper's 2022 song "Blue Chills" is accused of unrightfully sampling another track after never following through with a deal to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDe La Soul Still Struggling With Album Clearance After "Spider-Man" Soundtrack PlacementHip-hop trio De La Soul struggles to get clearance for their "3 Feet High and Rising" album even after getting a soundtrack placement on "Spider-Man: No Way Home".By Brianna Lawson
- TV"Tiger King" & Netflix Sued For Allegedly Using "Ace Ventura 2" Footage Without Clearance"Tiger King" reportedly used two clips from "Ace Ventura 2" without receiving proper clearance first.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefRick Ross Gives 50 Cent Conditions For "BMF" Song ClearanceRick Ross says that if 50 Cent promotes his chicken wings and Belaire brand, he will clear the "BMF" song for his upcoming show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Timbaland Sued For Copy Infringement By 81-Year Old R&B SingerJay-Z, Roc-A-Fella Records, Sony Music, and Timbaland were all accused of wrong-doing in the legal papers filed by Ernie Hines' attorney.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Sued By Danish Rapper Claiming He's Blocked From Dropping Collab: ReportDanish rapper Sleiman claims 10K Projects is preventing him from releasing his 6ix9ine collaboration.By Aron A.
- MusicMadlib Is "Clearing Samples" For Freddie Gibbs Collabo "Bandana""Bandana" is still en route. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKhia Calls Out QC's "Pee" Over City Girls "My Neck, My Back" Sample & He Responds"Pee" handled it like a boss. By Karlton Jahmal
