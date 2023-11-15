Lupe Fiasco Wants To Rap Over Andre 3000’s New Album

Earlier this week, Andre 3000 announced that he was dropping a new album very soon. The long-awaited solo project from Andre had fans immediately hyped, but he made sure to include an important caveat right away. He describes the album as having "no bars." Instead of being a rap album the Outkast member is dropping an instrumental project made predominately of flute compositions. The album is called New Blue Sun and it's dropping this Friday, November 15.

While plenty of people are excited for the project even though it isn't a proper rap album, Lupe Fiasco seems to have the answers for fans looking for something more hip-hop flavored. Even though there's no indication he has even heard the album yet, he's promising to rap over it. "Gonna rap all over that 3stacks album and put it in the time capsule for future generations," Lupe said in a tweet earlier today. In the comments, fans are pretty hyped for the prospect of hearing Lupe's unique talent rapping over flute instrumentals. Check out his tweet and the fan reactions to it below.

Lupe Fiasco Says He'll Write Raps For Andre 3000's Instrumentals

Information about Andre's new album has come quickly since its announcement. He shared the tracklist for the album which features some truly wild song titles. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” the opening track is titled, poking fun at fan expectations for him to release a rap record.

Andrew also talked about who he's played the album for already. Specifically he pointed out Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean as two people he's played it for. Frank and Andre have worked together in the past with Andre making a legendary appearance on "Solo (Reprise)" From Ocean's 2016 album Blonde. Would you listen to Lupe Fiasco rapping over the new Andre 3000 album? Let us know in the comment section below.

