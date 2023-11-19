DJ Vlad’s Andre 3000 Comments Warrant Backlash On Social Media

DJ Vlad is facing criticism on social media for his recent opinion on Andre 3000’s latest instrumental project, New Blue Sun. Responding to the critical praise the album has been receiving, the VladTV founder called attention to its low streaming numbers.

Taking to Twitter, Vlad wrote: “For everyone saying how ‘genius,’ ‘brave,’ and ‘creative’ Andre 3000’s new flute album is, the biggest song on the album has 17,000 streams. The last song has less than 2,000 streams. In comparison, Outkast still gets 20 million listeners a month. So yeah, the numbers speak for themselves.”

Andre 3000 Attends GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) André 3000 and Leon Bridges attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

Fans roasted Vlad for the post. “Imagine missing out on art because you care who else heard it, imagine passing on creativity from a generational talent because you’re focused on how many streams it has. Imagine disrespecting a legend’s sonic space for clout. Yikes. Andre’s flute has more presence than you,” one fan responded. Another wrote: “You’re an idiot. you’re lucky you’re even relevant, let alone getting paid in this. you’re a joke. an embarrassment. a scumbag. shut your mouth and learn about the culture you continuously appropriate.” Chuck D got involved as well, criticizing Vlad’s take. He argued that "we can’t allow the grease of machinery run through our arteries."

DJ Vlad Reacts To Andre 3000's "New Blue Sun"

For everyone saying how "genius," "brave," and "creative" Andre 3000's new flute album is, the biggest song on the album has 17,000 streams. The last song has less than 2,000 streams. In comparison, Outkast still gets 20 million listeners a month. So yeah, the numbers speak… pic.twitter.com/lGL5HRoKL2 — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) November 18, 2023

Andre 3000 dropped New Blue Sun as his first solo album on Friday. The project sees him performing his flute rather than rapping, as he’s done throughout his career. Speaking with GQ, he explained why he hasn’t been motivated to rap. “It actually feels … sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old,” he revealed. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Outkast rapper on HotNewHipHop.

