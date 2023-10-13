Outkast Getting Special Collectable Statue For “Aquemini” 25th Anniversary

The duo are also commemorating rap’s 50th anniversary.

BYLavender Alexandria
Outkast Getting Special Collectable Statue For “Aquemini” 25th Anniversary

The entire world of hip-hop has been celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary all year. Numerous award shows have taken the opportunity to bring together rappers both old and new for group performances highlighting the entire history of the genre. There have also been a number of special events and entirely unique live shows, many of which are put on by Mass Appeal. The company has also been releasing a series of EPs highlighting the genre's history through the point of view of producers.

Now, Mass Appeal is teaming up with Outkast to celebrate two anniversaries. Not only is it the 50th anniversary of hip-hop but also the 25th anniversary of one of the genre's most acclaimed albums ever. The Atlanta legends released Aquemini in 1998 to massive critical acclaim. Clearly, there's still a lot of love for the duo out there and they're capitalizing on it with a new commemorative collectible statue. "The 15-pound statue incorporates elements from all of Outkast’s classic albums and features two replaceable heads for Andre 3000 and Big Boi," the caption reads. The statue is selling for $550 with a special autographed edition going for $750. Check out the announcement post below.

Read More: Big Boi Celebrates Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” On 20th Anniversary

Outkast Share New Statue In Collaboration With Hip Hop 50

This isn't the first thing Outkast did to celebrate Aquemini's 25th anniversary. Earlier this month they shared a psychedelic new animated music video for the album's beloved deep cut "SpottieOttieDopalicious." The video proved that there's still plenty of interest in Outkast as it's racked up over 120k views since it first dropped.

That love for the duo was also on display earlier this year when Billboard ranked the greatest rap groups of all time. Right at the very top of the list, they put Andre 3000 and Big Boi and many in the rap world fully agreed with them. What do you think of the new statue of Outkast released to celebrate Hit Hop 50 and Aquemini's 25th anniversary? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below”: 2 Decades Of Mastery

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.