Outkast Getting Special Collectable Statue For “Aquemini” 25th Anniversary

The entire world of hip-hop has been celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary all year. Numerous award shows have taken the opportunity to bring together rappers both old and new for group performances highlighting the entire history of the genre. There have also been a number of special events and entirely unique live shows, many of which are put on by Mass Appeal. The company has also been releasing a series of EPs highlighting the genre's history through the point of view of producers.

Now, Mass Appeal is teaming up with Outkast to celebrate two anniversaries. Not only is it the 50th anniversary of hip-hop but also the 25th anniversary of one of the genre's most acclaimed albums ever. The Atlanta legends released Aquemini in 1998 to massive critical acclaim. Clearly, there's still a lot of love for the duo out there and they're capitalizing on it with a new commemorative collectible statue. "The 15-pound statue incorporates elements from all of Outkast’s classic albums and features two replaceable heads for Andre 3000 and Big Boi," the caption reads. The statue is selling for $550 with a special autographed edition going for $750. Check out the announcement post below.

Outkast Share New Statue In Collaboration With Hip Hop 50

This isn't the first thing Outkast did to celebrate Aquemini's 25th anniversary. Earlier this month they shared a psychedelic new animated music video for the album's beloved deep cut "SpottieOttieDopalicious." The video proved that there's still plenty of interest in Outkast as it's racked up over 120k views since it first dropped.

That love for the duo was also on display earlier this year when Billboard ranked the greatest rap groups of all time. Right at the very top of the list, they put Andre 3000 and Big Boi and many in the rap world fully agreed with them. What do you think of the new statue of Outkast released to celebrate Hit Hop 50 and Aquemini's 25th anniversary? Let us know in the comment section below.

